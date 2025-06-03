Game Preview: Valkyries at Mercury Commissioner's Cup 6/5/25

The Golden State Valkyries visit the Mercury in Phoenix for their second Commissioner's Cup game on Thursday. The Valkyries are 0-1 in the Commissioner's Cup, while the Mercury are 1-0 with a five-point victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Valkyries beat the Mercury by five points in their preseason finale for their first-ever franchise win - Thursday will be their first head-to-head regular season matchup.

ABOUT THE COMMISSIONER'S CUP

The Commissioner's Cup is an annual in-season tournament in which the top team from each conference with the best Commissioner's Cup record will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Championship game. The Commissioner's Cup will also make charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned to the players' social justice work, which will be presented to each organization at the conclusion of the Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday, July 1. The non-profit beneficiary as chosen by Valkyries athletes is CURYJ (pronounced 'courage'), which has been building community and mobilizing young leaders in the movement to end youth criminalization and mass incarceration since 2011. Located in Oakland, CURYJ unlocks the leadership of young people to dream beyond bars by providing life coaching, professional development, political education, and hands-on experience working on policy and grassroots campaigns. » Full Story

Valkyries vs. Mercury

Thursday, June 5 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento), Amazon Prime

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Veronica Burton scored a team-high 21 points in 23 minutes in the Valkyries' 86-75 Commissioner's Cup loss to the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center on Sunday. Kate Martin added a career-high 14 points, all in the second quarter. The WNBA's leading scorer, Napheesa Collier, scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the Lynx, while Courtney Williams added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. » Full Game Recap

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Phoenix Mercury have been the second-best team in the Western Conference so far, going 5-2 over their first seven games. Newly acquired forward Satou Sabally has made her mark, ranking sixth in the league in scoring at 21.3 points per game. Sabally joins Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson in elite company - they are the only players averaging at least 20 points and eight rebounds per game. Sabally has contributed to the Mercury being the second-best defensive team in the league (93.4 DEFRTG) by averaging 2.1 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game. Another new addition who has succeeded with her new team is five-time All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas. Thomas is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists, joining Caitlin Clark as the only players averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Thomas is second in the league in assists per game, only trailing Clark.







