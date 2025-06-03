Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Commissioner's Cup Recipient

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has announced Peace Learning Center as the team's beneficiary of the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. This year, all chosen nonprofits fall under the WNBA's Anti-Hate Platform: No Space for Hate, a league-wide platform aimed at fostering inclusivity, respect, and safety across all WNBA spaces.

Established in 1997, Peace Learning Center (PLC) is an educational institution based in Indianapolis with world-wide reach. PLC helps schools, community groups, and businesses build welcoming and belonging environments where everyone achieves. In 1999, PLC became an independent nonprofit expanding to serve young people in schools, at an overnight Peace Camp in southern Indiana, after school programs, summer camps, and other community sites.

PLC believes that everyone can be peacemakers through their programs and initiatives. Their programs are centered around three pillars of wellness skill building, belonging, and restorative practices. Both adults and youth learn communication skills and conflict resolution techniques to understand that they are in control of what they say, think, and do.

"Peace Learning Center is proud to be part of the Indiana Fever's effort to win the WNBA Commissioner's Cup," said Peace Learning Center CEO Tim Nation. "We work with thousands of young people, helping them learn to build peace within themselves, with others, and with the world around them. We believe everyone has the capacity to be a peacemaker, and to this end, we all need to work to ensure there is No Space for Hate."

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase is an annual in-season competition, running from June 1-17.

The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase. In addition, Coinbase has committed $120,000 in cryptocurrency to the prize pool, which includes $5,000 for each player in the championship game. The title game will be played on Tuesday, July 1 hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play. More information can be found here.

The Indiana Fever begin Commissioner's Cup play against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Then the team will face the Chicago Sky on the road on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET, and the Atlanta Dream on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Indiana returns home to face the New York Liberty on June 14 at 3 p.m. ET and the Connecticut Sun on June 17 at 7 p.m. ET.







