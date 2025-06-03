A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 23rd Time

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 26-June 1. It is the 23rd Player of the Week honor for the three-time WNBA M'VP. Only three players in league history recorded more such honors than Wilson - Tina Charles (32), Candace Parker (27) and Elena Delle Donne (24).

During the Aces two games this past week, in which they went 2-0, Wilson averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game on 52.5% shooting from the field.

Against Los Angeles on May 30, Wilson recorded a season-high 35 points, which lists as the third-highest scoring game in the league in 2025. Kelsey Plum and Arike Ogunbowale both had 37-point games.

In that game, she notched her 18th 30-point double-double, which ranks No. 1 in league history and was her second this season. With a stat line of 35 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals, Wilson also became the first player in WNBA history to record 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 3+ steals and 3+ blocks in a game. She also tied Sylvia Fowles for the 2nd best in league history with the most 20+ point and 10+ rebound games at 77.

At Seattle on June 1, Wilson recorded 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocked shots in the Aces win and first win in Commissioner's Cup play in 2025.

Through games of June 2, Wilson leads the league in blocks per game with 2.7 bpg, ranks 3rd in points with 22.8 ppg, 2nd in steals with 2.3 spg and 3rd in rebounds with 10.5 rpg.

Wilson recorded 6 player of the week honors in 2024, one of only three players to do so during a single season, behind Nneka Ogwumike (2016) and Breanna Stewart (2023).







