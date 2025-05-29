Aces Return Home with First Matchup against Sparks, Friday on ION

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (2-2) return home to Michelob ULTRA Arena for a Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (2-4). The game, which tips at 7 pm PT, will be broadcast nationally on ION and locally on Vegas 34

The Aces are co ming off a single game road trip in Seattle, dropping the game last Sunday 102-82 against the Storm. Aces guard Jewell Loyd made her first return to Seattle after spending a decade with the Storm. The Aces recorded their best shooting night of 2025, 43.9% (29-66 FGs) from the field, and hit on 36% (9-25 3pt FGs) of their 3-point attempts. A'ja Wilson tallied a team-high 15 points, while Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray both added 14 points in the loss. Rookie Elizabeth Kitley chipped in a season-high 11 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Aces.

On Sunday, Wilson notched 500 career assists and tied teammate Loyd to extend her streak of 55 consecutive double-digit scoring games - the longest active streak in the league and 8 th longest in WNBA history. Loyd's 55 game streak ran from August 2022 to June 2024. Wilson also passed Chamique Holdsclaw (2,126) to reach 27 th in league history in rebounds with 2,130. She needs 13 rebounds to surpass Margo Dydek in 26 th with 2,143 rebounds. Loyd also passed DeLisha Milton-Jones (5,571) on Sunday for 19 th on the league's all-time scoring list with 5,584 career points.

The Sparks started their 2025 campaign with a 2-4 start, most recently dropping an 88-82 decision against Atlanta. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 28 points and Azurá Stevens led with 11 rebounds. Former Aces guard Kelsey Plum reached 3,500 career points last game and moved up to 18 th all-time in WNBA career 3-pointers. The Sparks added to the roster with Plum, rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker, Odyssey Sims, Julie Allemand and Mercedes Russell this past offseason.

Las Vegas is 47-56 all-time against Los Angeles and 29-22 at home. The Aces split the 2024 season series against the Sparks in 2024 but most recently won their latest matchup in August 2024. In that game, Wilson scored a game-high 34 points and added 13 rebounds, while Young chipped in 10 points.

This is the first of four matchups between the two teams. They square off against one another again on June 11 at home.

UP NEXT: The Aces will travel back to Seattle for their second contest against the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena and their first Commissioner's Cup game of 2025. The game will air locally on Vegas 34 and on radio on ESPN Las Vegas 1100 AM and 100.9 FM.







