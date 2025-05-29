Sky Host Dallas Wings, Rookie No. 1 Overall Pick Paige Bueckers

May 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky return home on Thursday, May 29 to take on the Dallas Wings in their second game at Wintrust Arena this regular season. This marks the first time Chicago faces Dallas this season, meaning it marks rookie Paige Bueckers' debut inside Wintrust.

Chicago opened the season with four losses, but has shown improvement across each game. Last outing, Ariel Atkins led the team with 21 points, looking automatic from the left wing. Atkins will look to continue the hot streak against the team hailing from her home state.

The Wings picked up their first victory of the season on Tuesday, blowing out Connecticut. Dallas is 1-4 on the season. Bueckers leads the team in scoring with 14.6 points to go along with 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Arike Ogunbowale averages 13.8 points this season while Maddy Siegrist and DiJonai Carrington each average just over 10.0 points per game.

What to watch: How the Sky address the three-point line. In their first four games, the Sky have allowed opponents to shoot 45.1% from beyond the arc, which ranks last in the league. The Wings, meanwhile, shoot a respectable 33.0% from three, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Sky roster a bevy of players capable of closing out on the three-point line and serving as perimeter defenders. Chicago showed glimpses of what this looked like on Tuesday, holding Phoenix to shoot just 4 of 22 from three (18.2%) in the first half before the Mercury erupted for 12 three-pointers in the second half, connecting on 66.7% of their attempts. It's clear Phoenix, which averaged 28.8 three attempts per game before taking 40 tries against Chicago, made the three-ball part of its game plan against Chicago. Whether or not Dallas does the same remains to be seen.







