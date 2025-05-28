Sky to Retire Candace Parker's No. 3 Jersey on August 25

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky are set to honor franchise legend and WNBA Champion Candace Parker by retiring her jersey on Aug. 25 at the team's game against the Las Vegas Aces. Parker's No. 3 jersey will be raised to the rafters of Wintrust Arena, alongside the team's 2021 championship banner.

"Growing up in Naperville, playing on courts around here with my brothers, and watching Chicago teams like the Bulls who became synonymous with winning, I never imagined one day my jersey would hang in the rafters of my hometown team," Candace Parker said. "Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here-it was personal. I'm beyond grateful to the city, the fans, and everyone who's been part of my journey. Chicago raised me, and this will always be home."

The Sky will celebrate Parker with a retirement ceremony, complete with an on-court tribute featuring select special guests. Parker will address attending fans after a video montage highlighting her best moments with Chicago.

Fans will be able to celebrate alongside the team with limited edition merch available in-arena and online. In addition, fans will receive a special, to-be-announced Candace Parker-themed giveaway.

The Sky will help promote the release of Parker's book, The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions. There will be special book-themed activations leading up to and during the game.

Wintrust Arena will feature a display commemorating Parker's highlights, memorabilia and key milestones. In addition, the organization will feature storytelling highlighting Parker's time with the Sky across its platforms in the lead-up to the retirement ceremony.

"Candace Parker is a legend, future hall-of-famer, and synonymous with Illinois basketball. We're thrilled she decided to come home to Chicago to help the Sky win a championship in 2021," Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said. "Candace has left an indelible mark on women's basketball at every level and has inspired countless players and fans through her outstanding leadership and basketball talent on and off the court. We are honored to retire her jersey and celebrate her incredible legacy as a Chicago Sky player."

Parker is an Illinois legend, playing for Naperville Central High School in Naperville, Illinois. She signed with the Sky in 2021, playing two seasons in Chicago.

In her two seasons, she averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks in 55 starts. She helped the Sky secure their first-ever championship in 2021, averaging 13.8 points and 2.1 steals in 10 postseason games. She was an All-Star in both seasons with the Sky and made the All-WNBA First Team in 2022.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.