Mystics vs. Fever Postgame Information - May 28, 2025

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. INDIANA FEVER

May 28, 2025

Mystics 83 - Fever 77

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (83) Sykes (21) Sykes (9) Melbourne (5)

Fever (77) Bonner (21) Boston (7) Mitchell & Boston (4)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics in both scoring and rebounding, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a season-high two blocks.

This marked her fifth consecutive double-digit scoring game and her fourth 20+ point performance in her first five games this season.

Sykes is currently tied for the league lead in 20+ point games with Minnesota's Napheesa Collier and Los Angeles' Kelsey Plum.

It was also her third game this season with at least 10 points and five rebounds.

She attempted 10 free throws, the fourth time this season she has reached double-digit attempts - a career-high for single-season games with 10+ free throw attempts.

Kiki Iriafen extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games, contributing 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Her streak is now tied with teammate Sonia Citron for the most consecutive double-digit scoring games among WNBA Rookies this season.

Her seven made field goals matched a career high.

Sonia Citron recorded her sixth-straight double-digit scoring effort with 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Her streak also ties for the third-longest to open a season by a Mystics rookie in franchise history.

Shakira Austin came off the bench to score a season-high 13 points, along with three rebounds, two assists, and one block.

It was her second-highest scoring performance as a reserve (last: 20, 5/17/2022 at Dallas).

Her 13 first-half points marked a career high, and she logged a season-high 15 minutes.

Emily Engstler dished out a season-high four assists in just 12 minutes played off the bench.

Additional Highlights:

Four Mystics scored in double figures, tying their second-highest total in a game this season.

Washington outscored Indiana in points in the paint (48-32), second chance points (17-11), and fast break points (11-0).

The Mystics held the Fever to zero fast break points - the first time since the 2023 season that Washington has held an opponent to zero fast break points.

The Mystics limited the Fever to six offensive rebounds, the fewest allowed by Washington in a game this season.

Washington attempted 25 free throws, marking the fifth game this season with 20 attempts.

The Mystics are 3-0 when attempting 25 or more free throws.







