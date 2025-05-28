Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - May 29

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings wrap up their four-game road swing at the Chicago Sky Thursday night at Wintrust Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on KFAA29 and Prime Video. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will have the call.

Dallas (1-4) scored its first win of the season on Tuesday night at the Connecticut Sun, putting up season highs in points, shooting, and steals in the 109-87 victory. Rookie Paige Bueckers had the top game of her young career with 21 points off 8-10 shooting, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. Chicago (0-4) fell at the Phoenix Mercury 94-89 on Tuesday night as the Mercury rallied from a 16-point deficit to win, despite 21 points from Ariel Atkins.

Thursday's meeting marks the first of two consecutive showdowns with the Sky, as Chicago will travel to Arlington on Saturday when the Wings play their first home game since May 19.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the DFW on KFAA29, and streaming on Prime Video. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Sky Schedule & Results

5/29 at CHI 7 p.m. CT

5/31 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

7/9 at CHI 7 p.m. CT

Chicago leads the all-time series 28-26

Game Status Report

Ty Harris - Questionable (knee)

Notable Storylines

Rookies On Display All four of the first-year players on the Dallas Wings roster put up career-best numbers on Tuesday at Connecticut. Paige Bueckers led the charge with 21 points off 8-10 shooting, to go along with five rebounds, a game-high seven assists, two steals and a block. Aziaha James came off the bench to score nine points in nine minutes, going 2-3 from three while making all three free-throw attempts. JJ Quinerly added five points off the bench, going 2-2 from the field, while Luisa Geiselsöder saw her first game action and sank her lone field goal attempt.

Full Circle Moment Dallas Wings Head Coach Chris Koclanes scored his first win as a WNBA head coach on Tuesday at the Connecticut Sun. With a large amount of family present, the New York native picked up the win where he had started his WNBA journey. Koclanes served on the Connecticut Sun staff from 2016-22, including as defensive coordinator when the Sun reached the 2019 and 2022 WNBA Finals as well as the 2020 and 2021 Semifinals.

Picking Up Where She Left Off Maddy Siegrist had a breakout season in 2024, and has continued her hot trend into 2025. The third-year forward is the highest scoring reserve player in the WNBA, averaging 10.8 points per game to list third on the Wings overall. Siegrist is one of four players coming off the bench in the league that are averaging double figures (Kennedy Burke, New York, 10.3; Lexie Hull, Indiana, 10.0; Jade Melbourne, Washington, 10.8) but boasts the highest average among those who have not started a game this year, as Melbourne and Hull have each been in the starting five at least once.

Return to Texas Several of the new faces on the Wings roster have strong Texas ties. DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith both played collegiately at Baylor, while Smith is a San Antonio native. Tyasha Harris was drafted seaventh overall by the Dallas Wings and spent her first three professional seasons with the team before making her return this offseason.

New season, new faces ...Dallas announced its official 2025 roster on May 15, consisting of just three returning players from the 2024 season (McCowan, Ogunbowale, Siegrist). The Wings' new additions span from its draft class and free agency signings to the front office, where several key leadership additions mark a new era in franchise history.

#WingsUp ...The official hashtag for the 2025 season is #WingsUp, to celebrate the franchise's 10th season in North Texas. The Wings have advanced to the WNBA Playoffs five of their first nine seasons in Dallas, including reaching the Semifinals in 2023.

