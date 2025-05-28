Indiana Fever Fall at Washington Mystics

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







BALTIMORE - The Indiana Fever (2-3) fell 77-83 on the road to the Washington Mystics, a game played at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Indiana jumped out to an early lead with Natasha Howard sinking a layup off the tipoff. The Fever kept their lead throughout the remainder of the first quarter thanks in part to eight points and five rebounds from Howard, as well as seven points and two rebounds from DeWanna Bonner.

The second quarter saw Kelsey Mitchell record six points, but it was the Mystics who took the four-point lead into the halftime break. The Mystics would keep their lead throughout the third and fourth quarters, taking the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Sydney Colson earned her first start of the season and her first as a member of the Indiana Fever.

- DeWanna Bonner scored her 7,500 th career point, making her the first player in WNBA history to record 7,500 points, 3,00 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

- Kelsey Mitchell eclipsed 4,000 career points, becoming the fifth fastest guard to do so, accomplishing said feat in 238 games played.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 30 to host Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast nationally on ION.







