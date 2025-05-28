Indiana Fever Fall at Washington Mystics
May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
BALTIMORE - The Indiana Fever (2-3) fell 77-83 on the road to the Washington Mystics, a game played at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.
Indiana jumped out to an early lead with Natasha Howard sinking a layup off the tipoff. The Fever kept their lead throughout the remainder of the first quarter thanks in part to eight points and five rebounds from Howard, as well as seven points and two rebounds from DeWanna Bonner.
The second quarter saw Kelsey Mitchell record six points, but it was the Mystics who took the four-point lead into the halftime break. The Mystics would keep their lead throughout the third and fourth quarters, taking the win.
Indiana Fever Notes:
- Sydney Colson earned her first start of the season and her first as a member of the Indiana Fever.
- DeWanna Bonner scored her 7,500 th career point, making her the first player in WNBA history to record 7,500 points, 3,00 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
- Kelsey Mitchell eclipsed 4,000 career points, becoming the fifth fastest guard to do so, accomplishing said feat in 238 games played.
Up Next: The Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 30 to host Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast nationally on ION.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2025
- Indiana Fever Fall at Washington Mystics - Indiana Fever
- Sky to Retire Candace Parker's No. 3 Jersey on August 25 - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - May 29 - Dallas Wings
- Kay Yow Cancer Fund, Chicago Sky, and Equal Hope Partner for Women's Cancer Awareness Game on May 29 - Chicago Sky
- Red Lobster Announced as One of Chicago Sky's Official Sponsors - Chicago Sky
- Sky Lose on Road to Mercury - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Liberty 5/29/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Seattle's Defensive Efforts Leads the Battle against Minnesota, But Storm Fall 82-77 - Seattle Storm
- Natasha Cloud Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor to Open 2025 WNBA Season - New York Liberty
- TD Bank Named the Official Bank of the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- BetMGM Champions Women's Sports with Las Vegas Aces and WNBA Partnerships - Las Vegas Aces
- New York Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library Celebrate the 2024 WNBA Champions with Special Edition Liberty-Themed Library Cards and Summer Partnership to Inspire Young Readers - New York Liberty
- Sky Fall to Mercury 89-94 to Conclude West Coast Trip - Chicago Sky
- Final: Atlanta Dream 88, Los Angeles Sparks 82 (5/27) - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Postgame Notes - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.