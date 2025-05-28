Natasha Cloud Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor to Open 2025 WNBA Season

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard, Natasha Cloud, has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 25.

Through the Liberty's first three contests, where the team went a perfect 3-0, Cloud averaged 18.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. On the week, she shot a stellar 55.6% from the field (20-36), which was the highest of Eastern Conference guards with at least 30 attempts, 50.0% from three (7-14), ranking second among all Eastern Conference starters with at least 10 total attempts, and 90% (9-10) from the free throw line.

On the defensive end, Cloud led the WNBA in steals per game (2.7), highlighted by her five steals on May 24 against the Indiana Fever. Additionally, with four blocks in three games, she was the only guard in the Eastern Conference to average more than one block.

In New York's 99-74 victory over the Chicago Sky on May 22, Natasha recorded a plus/minus of +27, and went on to lead the entire Eastern Conference with a combined plus/minus of +49 on the week.

Natasha's first week in seafoam included the following milestones:

In her New York Liberty debut on May 17, Cloud became the first WNBA player to put up at least 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the first game with a new franchise. Reached 2,500 career points with a layup in the third quarter of the May 24 game against the Indiana Fever. Tied Skylar Diggins for No. 10 on the WNBA's all-time career assists leaderboard with six assists against Indiana on May 24. Forced a game-winning steal as time expired to defeat the Indiana Fever, 90-88.

This marks Natasha Cloud's first-ever WNBA Player of the Week award in either conference, as well as the 61st all-time weekly award won by a New York Liberty player.







