Kay Yow Cancer Fund, Chicago Sky, and Equal Hope Partner for Women's Cancer Awareness Game on May 29

CHICAGO - The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is teaming up with the WNBA's Chicago Sky and Equal Hope to expand access to life-saving cancer education, screening, and support for under-resourced women in Chicago.

This meaningful collaboration takes center stage on Thursday, May 29, when the Chicago Sky hosts its annual Women's Cancer Awareness Game at Wintrust Arena, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. The Sky will face off against the Dallas Wings in an evening that shines a spotlight on purpose, unity, and hope in the fight against cancer.

For the first time, the game will serve as an official Play4Kay game-a national movement honoring the legacy of Coach Kay Yow, who believed in the unifying power of sport. Play4Kay rallies players, coaches, officials, fans, and communities in the fight against all cancers affecting women. It also provides a platform to celebrate survivors and offer hope to those still in the fight.

Through a grant from the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, proceeds from the game will be matched, doubling the impact of all fundraising efforts benefiting Equal Hope, a Chicago-based nonprofit committed to eliminating health disparities and improving access to critical cancer care services for women in underserved communities.

"We are honored to partner with Equal Hope and the Chicago Sky for this meaningful activation," said Jenny Palmateer, CEO of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. "Coach Yow believed in the strength of community and the unifying power of sport. This partnership embodies that mission-driving real change through awareness, advocacy, and action."

Equal Hope provides free breast and gynecologic cancer screenings, education, and patient navigation. Funds raised from the game will support services such as transportation to medical appointments, emotional support, outreach in high-need neighborhoods, and connections to essential resources.

"Through the power of sports and community, we are driving forward a mission of health equity and hope," said Dr. Paris Thomas, CEO of Equal Hope. "This game is about more than basketball. It's about ensuring every woman-regardless of income, zip code, or insurance status-has access to the care she needs and deserves."

Game Day Activities

Fans attending the May 29 game can get involved in several ways:

Pledge donations for every 3-pointer made during the game

Bid on exclusive game-worn items from Chicago Sky players - including signed jerseys, shoes and shooting shirts

Visit Equal Hope activation stations inside the arena, with bilingual staff and educational materials

"The Chicago Sky are proud to stand with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and Equal Hope to bring awareness and resources to the women of Chicago," Tania Haladner, Chicago Sky's Chief Marketing Officer said. "This collaboration is a powerful reminder that our team's impact extends far beyond the court."

Fans are encouraged to wear pink in solidarity. Tickets are being provided for survivors, thrivers, and Equal Hope guests, and information on how to donate or get involved is available through each partner organization.







