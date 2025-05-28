Sky Fall to Mercury 89-94 to Conclude West Coast Trip

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Phoenix Mercury 89-94 inside PHX Arena on Tuesday, May 27. The Sky are now 0-4 on the season, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 against the Western Conference.

The Sky led by as many as 16 points behind a 21-point game from Ariel Atkins. She made seven of her 15 field goal attempts (46.7%). Courtney Vandersloot (15 points, 11 assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, 15 rebounds) each secured double-doubles. Kia Nurse set a Sky season high with four three-pointers made and 14 points while Kamilla Cardoso rounded out the double-figure scorers with 16 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists.

Satou Sabally led the Mercury in scoring with 20 points along with eight rebounds and three assists. After a 4 of 22 (18.2%) performance from downtown in the first half, the Mercury finished the night shooting 40.0% (16 of 40) from three. Kitija Laksa knocked down a season-high three three-pointers and finished with 18 points. Kathryn Westbeld also hit three three-pointers, finishing with 13 points. Alyssa Thomas ended the game with a near-triple-double, with 10 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists.

Other highlights include:

Courtney Vandersloot tied DeWanna Bonner and Alana Beard for 15th on the WNBA's all-time games started list with 402

Vandersloot also passed Camille Smith (431 games played) for 19th on the all-time games played list with 432 career games played

Elizabeth Williams reached 2,500 career points

Alyssa Thomas passed Tamika Catchings (1,488 career assists) for 12th on the WNBA's all-time assists list with 1,502 after Tuesday's game

Thomas passed Lindsay Whalen (500 career steals) for 19th on the WNBA's all-time steals list with 503 after Tuesday

Phoenix rookie Lexi Held recorded a career-high three steals

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to play the Dallas Wings inside Wintrust Arena on Thursday, May 29. Chicago will then travel to Dallas on May 31. The Sky went 3-1 against the Wings last season. Chicago is 28-26 against the Wings' franchise all time (including their time as Tulsa) and are 20-8 against them since their move to Dallas.

After Tuesday, the Wings are 1-4 on the year, picking up their first win of the season against Connecticut on May 27. Rookie No. 1 Paige Bueckers leads the Wings in scoring and assists, averaging 14.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. Arike Ogunbowale averages 13.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals. Maddy Siegrist (10.8 points) and DiJonai Carrington (10.2 points) round out the team's double-figure scorers.

The game between the Sky and the Wings tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 20-7 run from 6:36 in the first quarter to 9:11 in the second quarter

Chicago built an 8-0 run from 8:14 to 6:32 in the second quarter

The Mercury responded with an 11-3 run from 6:12 to 3:50 in the second quarter

The Sky opened the second half on an 11-2 run from 8:17 to 5:52 in the third quarter

Phoenix went on a 22-9 run from 5:41 to 0:28 in the third quarter

The Mercury went on a 21-8 run from 8:18 to 1:59 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky made nine of their 17 field goal attempts (52.9%) in the second quarter

The Sky recorded a season-high 25 assists on 33 made baskets (75.8%)

Phoenix recorded three blocks in the fourth quarter

The Mercury knocked down seven threes in the fourth quarter

The Mercury recorded season highs of seven blocks, 10 offensive rebounds, 26 assists and 16 three-pointers

The Sky's 89 points were a season high

The Sky outscored the Mercury 44-32 in the paint

The Mercury's bench outscored the Sky's 35-10

The Sky recorded 19 turnovers and allowed 11 points off those turnovers compared to Phoenix recording 11 turnovers and allowing 10 points off them

The Mercury recorded 11 steals while the Sky recorded six

CHICAGO NOTES:

Ariel Atkins scored 10 of the Sky's 21 points in the first quarter

Angel Reese accounted for nine of the Sky's 21 points in the first quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

Reese grabbed six of the Sky's 14 rebounds in the second quarter

Courtney Vandersloot accounted for 12 of the Sky's 23 points in the second quarter (seven points, five points from assists)

Vandersloot accounted for eight of the Sky's 18 points in the fourth (two points, six points from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso scored 10 of the Sky's 18 points in the fourth quarter

PHOENIX NOTES:

Alyssa Thomas recorded four assists in the first quarter, creating 10 points from those dimes

Thomas accounted for 11 of the Mercury's 21 points in the second quarter (three points, eight points from assists)

Thomas accounted for 19 of the Mercury's 27 points in the fourth quarter (four points, 15 points from five assists)

Monique Akoa Makani accounted for 11 of Phoenix's 27 points in the fourth quarter (nine points, two points from assists)

Makani tied her season high for three-pointers made with three







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.