Game Preview: Valkyries at Liberty 5/29/25

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries will play their second consecutive game against the defending champion Liberty in New York on Thursday. The Valkyries are 2-2 on the season, while the Liberty remain undefeated at 4-0.

Valkyries vs. Liberty

Thursday, May 29 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Kayla Thornton scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds on her ring night as the Golden State Valkyries fell to the defending champion Liberty 95-67 in New York on Tuesday. The Valkyries were outscored by 29 points in the bookend quarters of the game, falling behind by 17 points after the first quarter and losing the fourth quarter by 12 points. Golden State shot just 33.9 percent from the field, while the Liberty shot 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. Star forward Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 24 points for the Liberty on 10-for-14 shooting, while 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones tallied a 13-point 10-rebound double-double. » Full Game Recap

Highlights: Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty | 5/27/25

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSV: Stephanie Talbot, Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton, Janelle Salaün and Temi Fágbénlé

NYL: Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones

THORNTON GETS HER RING

Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton played her former team, the New York Liberty for the first time on Tuesday. A member of Liberty's 2024 championship team, Thornton received her ring before the game and flowers from her former teammates, who embraced her at half court. After the game, Thornton shared her appreciation for her former team and the New York fans who warmly embraced her. She also shared that despite the increased role on the Valkyries, she approaches the game the same way, still striving to make the extra effort plays and do things that may not appear on the stat sheet. Head coach Natalie Nakase said Thornton has been Valkyries' "glue" making everything with her new teammates click. She has already etched her name in Golden State history, scoring their first official basket and recording their first double-double.

Highlights: Kayla Thornton's Ring Night Return | 5/27/25

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

The New York Liberty have defended their 2024 championship season with a perfect 4-0 start to 2025. The Liberty have been dominant on all fronts, ranking first in the league in offensive rating (1112.2 OFFRTG), defensive rating (92.2 DEFRTG) and overall net rating (20.0 NETRTG). New York has a player in the top 10 in points per game (Breanna Stewart 7th; 19.3 PPG) rebounds per game (Jonquel Jones 7th; 9.8 RPG) and assists per game (Natasha Cloud 2nd; 8.3 APG).







