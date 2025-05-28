BetMGM Champions Women's Sports with Las Vegas Aces and WNBA Partnerships

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and the Las Vegas Aces announced today that BetMGM is the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. The agreement runs through the 2027 season, marking BetMGM's first major partnership with a women's professional sports franchise. Key features include prominent signage at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and sponsorship across Aces social media platforms. Added components of the partnership for BetMGM players include courtside access to pre-game shootarounds and luxury VIP seating.

BetMGM will also serve as an authorized gaming partner of the WNBA through the 2027 season. Under the agreement, BetMGM will receive commercial inventory on nationally televised games, WNBA tickets and experiences for its VIP players, the rights to co-branded content across BetMGM's digital and social platforms, and articles on wnba.com/WNBABet. Additionally, BetMGM plans to release a WNBA-branded online slot game in the near future in jurisdictions where its iGaming platform is live. The slot game will be available exclusively at BetMGM and represents the first-ever WNBA online casino game.

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO said, "As we enter this era of tremendous growth in women's sports, BetMGM could not have two better organizations to partner with than the WNBA and the Aces. Not only do the Aces play in our backyard at Mandalay Bay, but they share our commitment to giving back to the community."

On May 27, executives from BetMGM, Las Vegas Aces, MGM Resorts International and The Just One Project (a cornerstone nonprofit committed to increasing access to food, resources and supportive services in Southwest Nevada) gathered in front of The Fountains of Bellagio to launch their partnership. Aces President Nikki Fargas and BetMGM Director of Team & League Partnerships Molly Wurdack-Folt led the festivities, unveiling plans for the "BetMGM Steals for Meals" program whereby BetMGM will donate $50 for The Just One Project to provide meals to food-insecure families for every Aces steal at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

"The Las Vegas Aces are proud to partner with BetMGM for many reasons, but especially for the support they will provide to The Just One Project," said Fargas. "As one of the best defenses in the league the past few seasons, especially in front of our home fans, and knowing that each steal will help families in need, this gives our team even more incentive to lock down our opponents on the defensive end."

Lance Evans, SVP Sports and Sponsorships, MGM Resorts International, said, "Since 2018, the Las Vegas Aces have played a pivotal role in our city's growth as a global sports and entertainment destination. Together with BetMGM, we look forward to hosting gameday events at Mandalay Bay, as well as our other properties, allowing local and visiting fans to interact with their favorite basketball teams."

Betting on the WNBA has increased exponentially, and BetMGM experienced 133% growth year-over-year during the 2024 season. BetMGM now offers more betting options than ever before including player props, odds on the 2025 Commissioner's Cup and increased playoff offerings.

"On the heels of an incredible 2024 season when WNBA delivered significant growth in all areas of fan engagement, and with so much excitement surrounding the 2025 season, we want to continue to lean into betting and finding new and innovative ways to engage with our fans and provide the experiences they want," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "BetMGM is doing just that by offering new and expansive betting markets for WNBA fans. And by partnering with the Aces, BetMGM continues to recognize the extraordinary potential for growth that comes from tapping into the power of women's sports and the connections fans have to their favorite players and teams."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

