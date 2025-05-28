Red Lobster Announced as One of Chicago Sky's Official Sponsors

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today, Red Lobster has officially announced a partnership with the Chicago Sky throughout the 2025 WNBA Season, where Red Lobster will be rolling out the red carpet for players.

As part of the sponsorship, Red Lobster will be hosting Sky's "tunnel walks" tying into their newest initiative, Red Carpet Hospitality, which stands for Recognize, Engage and Delight and dictates how they welcome their guests into each location. During the tunnel walks, Red Lobster will sponsor different activities, like the 'Fit of the Month' where players can show off their personal style. In addition to rolling out the red carpet, Red Lobster will have a presence at each of the 22 home games through advertising in the stadium and mid-game giveaways.

"We are excited to team up with the Chicago Sky and their incredible roster for the 2025 season," said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "Sports is a powerful platform, and supporting women in sports aligns with our company values. We look forward to celebrating the talent, passion, and impact these athletes bring to the game and their communities."

With 22 restaurants in Illinois, and many others in the surrounding areas, Chicago has long been an important market to Red Lobster. Whether you're looking to enjoy happy hour and a Sangria Flight pre-game, or their current 3-Course Shrimp Sensation promotion, Red Lobster brings their A-game to make every guest feel like they're part of the family.

"We're thrilled to partner with Red Lobster to showcase Sky players on the red-carpet during pre-game tunnel walks, one of the signature opportunities to celebrate players' fashion and style," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky VP of Corporate Partnerships said. "We also look forward to introducing exciting new Red Lobster menu options and offerings to Skytown."

