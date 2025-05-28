TD Bank Named the Official Bank of the Connecticut Sun

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is excited to announce a new multi-year relationship with TD Bank to become the exclusive financial services sponsor for the Connecticut Sun. This collaboration is designed to engage Sun fans while supporting community involvement and championing the growth of women's sports across New England.

As part of the sponsorship, TD Bank and the Connecticut Sun will:

Increase access for local youth in underserved communities to experience the excitement of live professional women's basketball through complimentary tickets and transportation to Sun games on the Connecticut Sun Coach Bus. One of these special trips will take fans to the TD Garden on July 15 for an unforgettable game day experience.

Spotlight local entrepreneurs through the Small Business of the Month initiative, which provides valuable exposure to small businesses in the region through social media posts and in-arena content.

Enhance the fan experience with special perks for eligible TD Cardholders, including a 15% discount on qualified purchases at the merchandise store during home games and a dedicated fast lane at the arena entrance to avoid long lines. Terms and limitations apply.

Promote financial education content featuring Connecticut Sun players to provide fans and community members with insights and practical tips for good money habits.

"TD Bank has deep ties to New England, and we are proud to sponsor the Connecticut Sun as we continue to support and empower people throughout the region," said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President of the New England Metro, TD Bank. "Through this sponsorship, we also reinforce our dedication to women's sports and women in leadership. Together, TD and the Connecticut Sun will continue fostering an environment where women can thrive and excel."

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Sun's Home Opener for the 2025 season, TD Bank helped tip off the season by giving away co-branded t-shirts to fans in attendance, creating a festive and energetic atmosphere for the team's highly anticipated season opener.

"At the Connecticut Sun, we are incredibly fortunate to have supporters like TD Bank, who share our dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of our fans and the local community. This relationship not only enhances the fan experience but also champions the growth of women's sports and empowers individuals through financial education - hitting so many points of focus for our organization," said Jen Rizzotti, President, Connecticut Sun. "We are excited to continue working together to create lasting memories and opportunities for those we serve."

"TD is a long-standing supporter of iconic, purpose-driven sports franchises and venues in New England, and we're thrilled to add the Connecticut Sun to the roster," said Jennie Platt, Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank. "This new sponsorship of Connecticut's powerhouse women's basketball team perfectly complements our existing relationships with the Boston Celtics and the TD Garden, and we look forward to working with the team to deliver unique benefits and experiences for Sun fans and impactful initiatives for the greater New England community in the years ahead."







