Sky Secure First Win of Season, Beat Wings 97-92

May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Dallas Wings, earning their first win of the season 97-92 inside Wintrust Arena on Thursday, May 29. The Sky are now 1-5 on the season, 1-1 at home and 1-2 against the Western Conference.

Courtney Vandersloot became the Sky's all-time leading scorer in Thursday's game, finishing the win with 3,728 career points. She passed Allie Quigley (3,723 points in a Sky uniform). With 1,390 career made field goals after Thursday's game, she also reached first on the team's all-time field goals made list.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded a season-high 23 points in the victory to go along with eight rebounds. Her 12 points in the first quarter fueled a hot start for the Sky, which helped propel them to victory. Ariel Atkins recorded 17 points while Rebecca Allen notched 13 behind a season-high-tying three three-pointers. On top of her record-breaking night, Vandersloot added 13 points, nine assists and five steals.

Angel Reese had a clutch stretch to end the game, securing two assists and two big-time shots to help give the Sky their first win of the season. She ended the game with six points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in scoring with a season-high 37 points. This marks her sixth career game with 35 or more points and five or more made three-pointers. She ranks second all-time in such games, behind only Diana Taurasi. She also notched seven assists and five rebounds.

In her first career game against the Sky, Paige Bueckers finished with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and career highs of three steals and three blocks. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 10.

Other highlights include:

Vandersloot passed Alana Beard and DeWanna Bonner (402 career starts) for 15th on the WNBA's all-time games started list with 403 career starts

The Sky scored a season-high 97 points

Chicago also recorded season highs of 28 assists, 11 steals

Arike Ogunbowale tied Cheryl Ford for second on the Wings' all-time games started list with 196 career starts

Ogunbowale passed Leilani Mitchell and Allie Quigley for 20th and 19th, respectively, on the WNBA's all-time three-pointers list and tied Kelsey Plum for 18th with 512 career made threes

NEXT UP: The Sky play the Dallas Wings again on Saturday, May 31 on the road in College Park Center. The Sky are 1-0 against the Wings this year after tonight's game. Chicago is 29-26 against the Wings' franchise all time (including their time as Tulsa) and are 21-8 against them since their move to Dallas.

The game between the Sky and the Wings tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside College Park Center and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 23-7 run from 5:18 in the first quarter to 7:56 in the second quarter

The Wings went on an 8-0 run from 7:46 to 5:19 in the second quarter

Dallas went on a 21-9 run from 7:18 to 2:58 in the third quarter

After the Wings took 87-85 lead, the Sky outscored them 12-5 to close the game

KEY STATS:

The Wings recorded four blocks in the second quarter

Dallas recorded four blocks in the third quarter

The Wings made 50.0% of their field goals in the first half (17 of 34)

The Wings scored 30 points in the third quarter

Wings' season high 10 blocks

The Wings out-blocked the Sky 10-0

The Sky recorded 11 steals to the Wings' six

The Sky totaled 29 points in the fourth quarter

The Sky scored 14 second-chance points while the Wings scored eight

The Sky outscored the Wings 30-13 in bench points

There were 16 lead changes in tonight's game

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso scored 12 of the Sky's 29 points in the first quarter (12 points, six points created from assists)

Courtney Vandersloot accounted for 11 of the team's points in the third quarter (four points, seven points created from three assists)

Rebecca Allen accounted 10 of the team's points in the fourth quarter (eight points, one assist, two points created from assists)

DALLAS NOTES:

Arike Ogunbowale accounted for 12 of the Wing's 19 points in the first quarter (five points, seven points created from three assists)

Ogunbowale accounted for 14 of the Wing's 24 points in the second quarter (10 points, four points created from two assists)

Ogunbowale accounted for 18 of Dallas's 30 points in the third quarter (14 points, 4 points from two assists)

Paige Bueckers accounted for 12 of the Wings' 30 points in the second quarter (two points, 10 points from four assists)

Bueckers recorded four assists in the third quarter

Myisha Hines-Allen accounted for 10 of the Wings' 19 points in the fourth (two points, eight points from three assists)







