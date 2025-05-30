Postgame Notes: Liberty 85, Mystics 63

May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK (6-0) | WASHINGTON (3-4)

MAY 30, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 27 17 22 19 85

MYSTICS 17 15 16 15 63

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK WASHINGTON

POINTS Ionescu (28) Sykes (20)

REBOUNDS Jones (18) Iriafen (7)

ASSISTS Stewart (7) Sutton, Sykes (3)

KEY MILESTONES

With 14 points and 18 rebounds, Jonquel Jones registered her 26th double-double as a member of the New York Liberty. The Liberty are now a perfect 26-0 when Jones records a double-double.

Leonie Fiebich has registered a career-high in blocks (3) and tied her career-high in rebounds (9).

Jonquel Jones' 18 rebounds tied the WNBA's single-game season-high in 2025.

Jonquel Jones tied Rebecca Allen for eighth as the New York Liberty's all-time leaders in blocks (110).

Sabrina Ionescu shot 9-16 from the field tonight, advancing her to No. 4 on the New York Liberty's all-time leaders in made field goals (812).







