Postgame Notes: Liberty 85, Mystics 63
May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK (6-0) | WASHINGTON (3-4)
MAY 30, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 27 17 22 19 85
MYSTICS 17 15 16 15 63
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK WASHINGTON
POINTS Ionescu (28) Sykes (20)
REBOUNDS Jones (18) Iriafen (7)
ASSISTS Stewart (7) Sutton, Sykes (3)
KEY MILESTONES
With 14 points and 18 rebounds, Jonquel Jones registered her 26th double-double as a member of the New York Liberty. The Liberty are now a perfect 26-0 when Jones records a double-double.
Leonie Fiebich has registered a career-high in blocks (3) and tied her career-high in rebounds (9).
Jonquel Jones' 18 rebounds tied the WNBA's single-game season-high in 2025.
Jonquel Jones tied Rebecca Allen for eighth as the New York Liberty's all-time leaders in blocks (110).
Sabrina Ionescu shot 9-16 from the field tonight, advancing her to No. 4 on the New York Liberty's all-time leaders in made field goals (812).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2025
- Defense to be a Focal Point for Injured Fever - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Fall to Connecticut Sun, 84-81 - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Drop 84-81 Loss to Connecticut Sun - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 85, Mystics 63 - New York Liberty
- Sun Pick up First Win of 2025 over Fever, 85-83 - Connecticut Sun
- Indiana Fever In-Game Injury Update - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Valkyries Tip off Commissioner's Cup this Sunday, June 1 against Minnesota Lynx - Golden State Valkyries
- Paige Bueckers to Miss Next Two Dallas Wings Games - Dallas Wings
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Lynx Commissioner's Cup 6/1/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Appoint Eli Horowitz as Assistant General Manager - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Secure First Win of Season, Beat Wings 97-92 - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 85, Mystics 63
- Pinterest Partners with 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty
- Natasha Cloud Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor to Open 2025 WNBA Season
- New York Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library Celebrate the 2024 WNBA Champions with Special Edition Liberty-Themed Library Cards and Summer Partnership to Inspire Young Readers
- New York Liberty Announce New Strategic Investors