New York Liberty Announce New Strategic Investors

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty today announced that Jack Ma, Karen Finerman, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Rubenstein and Samantha Lasry have entered into agreements to invest in the team. Proceeds from the investment will be used to fund the team's recently announced new practice facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The transaction is subject to approval of the WNBA Board of Governors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The New York Liberty, under the leadership of General Manager Jonathan Kolb and Chief Executive Officer Keia Clarke, are the 2024 WNBA Champions. Featuring WNBA All-Stars Br eanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, the team achieved a league-best 32-8 record in the 2024 regular season and won the WNBA Championship in a thrilling five-game finals series. The Championship was the first ever for the New York Liberty, one of the original franchises in the WNBA.

"We are pleased to welcome Jack, Karen, Thasunda, Karlie, Gabrielle and Samantha to the New York Liberty family," said team Governor Clara Wu Tsai. "We are fortunate to partner with these entrepreneurs and leaders whose exceptional achievements span technology, finance, business, and culture. They bring unique perspectives to our organization and share our deep commitment to advancing women's sports."

"Jack has been a trusted business partner to me, and I'm thrilled to have another opportunity to create meaningful impact together," said Alternate Governor Joe Tsai. "He is a passionate supporter of women's sports and I know he is excited to help us build an enduring franchise. I am also delighted to welcome our other investors to our New York Liberty family, each of whom is a fierce advocate for women across industries including sports."

The New York Liberty is a pillar of the family of sports and entertainment organization BSE Global, which also owns the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. In June 2024, BSE Global brought in Julia Koch and her family as strategic investors in the organization.

About the Investors:

Jack Ma founded Alibaba Group, a global technology company based in China. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and his business career has inspired an entire generation of young people to innovate and build companies. In 2019, the Jack Ma Foundation, together with the Alipay Foundation and Joe Tsai Foundation, pledged RMB 1 billion (approx. $140 million) to support women's soccer in China, focusing on youth development, performance and injury management.

Karen Finerman is a prominent businesswoman, investment strategist and an investor in the WNBA. She is a panelist on CNBC's Fast Money, a popular financial talk show focused on investments, trading strategies and the financial zeitgeist of the day. Karen is co-founder and CEO of the investment firm Metropolitan Capital Advisors. She is also the author of the NY Times bestseller Finerman's Rules: Secrets I'd Only Tell My Daughters About Business and Life, and host of the How She Does It podcast, which features female leaders from all industries who make their own space and build their career in unique ways.

Thasunda Brown Duckett is President and CEO of TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and investment solutions for millions of people and thousands of institutions. Drawing from her own experience as an athlete, where sports built her confidence, grit, and leadership capabilities, she is a passionate advocate for the transformative power of athletics in developing future leaders who value achievement, particularly young women and girls. Her belief that "winning isn't an individual sport-it's a team game" reflects how the tenacity and teamwork she learned through sports influences her success as a business leader and drives her advocacy for women's advancement. Before joining TIAA in 2021, Duckett held key executive roles at JP Morgan Chase, including CEO of the Consumer Bank and Auto Finance, and currently serves on various boards including NIKE, Inc. and Brex, Inc. She has received numerous accolades, including being listed as one of the TIME100 Most Influential People in the World and induction into the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Karlie Kloss is a supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who is the face of numerous international campaigns including Estée Lauder, Carolina Herrera and has appeared on over 40 Vogue covers. She is the founder of Bedford Media, a holding company focused on revitalizing legacy brands, with recent acquisitions including i-D and LIFE magazines. Kloss is also the founder of Kode With Klossy, a nonprofit that has introduced more than 11,000 young women and gender expansive youth to computer science through free coding camps. In 2022, she launched the Gateway Coalition to support abortion access in care deserts by funding clinics and patient services. A passionate advocate for equity and opportunity, Kloss brings her commitment to representation and cultural impact to her investment in the WNBA.

Gabrielle Rubenstein is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Manna Tree, a private equity firm focused on improving human health through investments in the global food and health supply chain. With over a decade of experience studying the evolution of consumer health trends, Ellie leads the firm's strategy, investment products, and global partnerships. She previously served as Vice Chair of the Alaska Permanent Fund and brings deep expertise in institutional investing, impact strategy, and governance reform. Ellie also directs philanthropic efforts through her family office, Mission: Ingredients, supporting global health, youth education, and military recovery. A Harvard graduate and former varsity ski racer, she also holds an MS in agricultural economics from Purdue and an MBA from Indiana University.

Samantha Lasry has been dedicated to philanthropy and the support of various not-for-profit organizations, many of which reflect her deep commitment to women's rights and reproductive health. She has also been active in politics and previously worked in the Africa Bureau at the U.S. Department of State. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in History, and holds a Master of Science in Gender, Globalization and Development from The London School of Economics. Samantha lives in New York City with her husband John and their children Lake, Tibi, India and Matteo.







