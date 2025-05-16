New York Liberty Tip off 2025 WNBA Season with Ring Ceremony and Banner Raising

May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The reigning WNBA Champion, New York Liberty, will officially tip off the 2025 WNBA season and celebrate the franchise's first WNBA Championship with a pregame ring ceremony and banner-raising tomorrow, May 17, ahead of the team's 1 p.m. matchup against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the celebration will begin at 12:40 p.m. ET. Broadcast live on ABC, the Liberty will become the first WNBA team to air their ring ceremony live.

The pregame ceremony will feature remarks from Clara Wu Tsai, Governor of the Liberty, and Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner of the WNBA. Hosted by Liberty courtside reporter Tina Cervasio, the ceremony will include the raising of the 2024 WNBA Championship banner to the rafters for the first time, as well as the presentation of the team's championship rings. Prior to the start of ceremony, the Liberty will debut their official 2025 WNBA Season open video, directed by New York-based designer, director and DJ, Va$htie. Additionally, Liberty mascot, Ellie the Elephant, known for her electrifying and iconic performances, and Torch Patrol, will continue her tradition of paying tribute to legendary performers in a special halftime performance honoring an iconic New York artist.

The New York Liberty are dedicated to ensuring the best fan experience, whether in stadium or at home. For Saturday's home opener, commemorative activations include:

Miniature replica Championship banner and PixMob LED wristbands for each fan

Available in-arena and from home, ability to try on a virtual 2024 WNBA Championship ring using an AR tool, available via a QR code displayed in-arena and on the broadcast

Commemorative ticket, provided by Eventshop, available for purchase by all fans attending the home opener and gifted to season ticket members. As part of its first-ever partnership with a WNBA team, Eventshop is also offering commemorative tickets for purchase to fans who attended Game 5 of the WNBA Championship series. Fans will receive an email following the game with details on how to redeem these offers

essie, the Official Nail Polish of the Liberty, will provide essie foam fingers for guests seated in the baseline sections during the second half

Liberty-themed zines from the recently launched sports-centric fashion magazine, Players, will be available for purchase at all merchandise locations in Barclays Center

Additional fan activations in Section 23, including the chance to help paint a Championship Mural and visit the Championship photo booth

In addition, this season, fans can also enjoy new offerings throughout the season at Barclays Center including:

Two mini print vending machines offering exclusive Liberty-themed prints created by Brooklyn-born artist Ana Inciardi

The opening of the Championship Store in Section 9, presenting the latest merchandise celebrating the 2024 WNBA Championship, including a commemorative book detailing the Liberty's Championship journey, exclusive to Barclays Center

New merchandise from WNBA-licensed favorite brands including Nike, Round21, Warren Lotas and more will be available at Brooklyn Fanatics. The Liberty are proud to present an assortment of made-to-order Championship jewelry samples

New items to the diverse culinary experience at Barclays Center, including a signature Ellie the Elephant popcorn bucket, onion rings served in a Liberty crown bowl, Liberty Torch ice cream cones, a five collectible cup series beginning with a limited-edition Champions souvenir cup sold while supplies last

To bring the celebration beyond Barclays Center, the start of the 2025 Liberty season will be celebrated throughout New York City with special promotions for fans, including:

Bagel Pub will offer a special Seafoam Szn cream cheese and 10% off at all locations through 17

Vanity House BK nail salon will offer two Liberty-themed nail designs and 20% off through May 17

The Cafe at A.MANO Brooklyn will feature 10% off two specialty drinks on May 17: Liberty Lemonade and Natasha Clouds in my Coffee

BYKLYN Studios will offer a Liberty-themed ride on May 17

Fini's Pizza's Barclays Center location will offer the 'Ellie's Ice and Slice' - pizza and ice cream - combo meal through May 17

Finally, the New York Yankees will celebrate "New York Liberty Night" at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 18 where Breanna Stewart will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and fans can redeem a special event ticket here for a New York Yankees hat featuring seafoam lettering and the Liberty logo.







