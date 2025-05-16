Golden State Valkyries Announce Partnership with MeiGray

May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today announced that MeiGray will be the team's exclusive game-worn partner, who will offer jerseys and other game-worn and game-used items from the team's inaugural season.

MeiGray, through its Game-Worn Authentication Program, will be working directly with the Valkyries to offer jerseys worn by the inaugural team. Game-worn jerseys, game-used balls and other items from the Valkyries locker room will be available throughout the season.

"We're excited that the Valkyries chose MeiGray to help bring properly authenticated WNBA game-worn jerseys to the sports memorabilia world," said MeiGray President and COO Barry Meisel. "We're proud of our role recognizing the importance of women's professional game-worn relics. And we share the Valkyries' vision that the time has come to share these items with the collecting community."

Fans can purchase their favorite player's jersey in the Heroine and Explorer jersey styles that the team will wear during the 2025 WNBA season.

The Valkyries and MeiGray will also offer collectors special inaugural game product, from the team's first-ever game, taking place on May 16 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks. For more information on how to purchase, interested fans can visit meigray.com or email sales@meigray.com.

