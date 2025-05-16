Seattle Storm Teams up with KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group) to Accelerate Data and Analytics Capabilities and Enhance the Fan Experience

May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle, WA. - The Seattle Storm and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group) today announced a multi-year agreement to innovate and enhance the fan experience while driving business growth through investments in data, analytics and technology across the team's business.

The partnership will accelerate the Storm's technology capabilities by becoming the first WNBA team on KAGR's SaaS data warehouse and analytics platform. This will unlock more targeted and personalized touchpoints, offers and experiences. Additionally, KAGR will drive business application through a technology deep dive to identify new ways for the Storm to capture and engage its rapidly growing fanbase.

Leveraging a combination of data-informed consumer insights, market data and an industry-wide view of leading tools and technologies, KAGR will tailor a set of "analyses for action" to ensure the delivery of timely and data-driven communication with fans.

"We are proud to team-up with industry experts KAGR to drive innovation in women's sports. Our fans are at the center of everything we do, and we're always exploring new ways to elevate their experience with the Storm. Partnering with KAGR empowers us to harness data in more meaningful ways-helping us understand our fans on a deeper level and deliver more personalized, impactful interactions across the Storm community," said Seattle Storm Chief Operating Officer Rohre Titcomb.

"The Seattle Storm is one of the most progressive organizations in the WNBA and across all of women's professional sports, from its dedicated practice facility in the BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance to its innovative fan and gameday experiences at Climate Pledge Arena," said Jessica Gelman, CEO of KAGR. "The investments they continue to make as an independently owned WNBA team are impressive, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this next evolution to enhance their ability to grow and connect with the fan base via our advanced technology and strategic consulting services."

The partnership marks the first WNBA team to utilize KAGR's SaaS data and analytics platform, while the Storm will be the second team leveraging KAGR's strategic consulting services, joining the Minnesota Lynx.







