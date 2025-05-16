Prime Video Returns as Official Streaming Service of the Seattle Storm
May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that Prime Video will return as the team's official streaming partner for a fourth consecutive season, streaming all locally broadcast Storm games.
Approximately 33 Storm games will be available to Prime Video customers throughout Washington state, offering fans an additional platform to cheer on the team.
The Storm tips-off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 on the road against the Phoenix Mercury at 7:00pm local time.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2025
- Seattle Storm Teams up with KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group) to Accelerate Data and Analytics Capabilities and Enhance the Fan Experience - Seattle Storm
- Prime Video Returns as Official Streaming Service of the Seattle Storm - Seattle Storm
- 2024 Playoffs Rematch Set for Opening Weekend with Aces at Liberty - Las Vegas Aces
- New York Liberty Tip off 2025 WNBA Season with Ring Ceremony and Banner Raising - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Storm Stories
- Seattle Storm Teams up with KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group) to Accelerate Data and Analytics Capabilities and Enhance the Fan Experience
- Prime Video Returns as Official Streaming Service of the Seattle Storm
- Storm Partner with Funko to Tip-Off Their First WNBA Collaboration
- Storm Set Roster for 2025 Season Opener
- Storm Waive Brianna Fraser, Mackenzie Holmes and Serena Sundell