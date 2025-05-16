Prime Video Returns as Official Streaming Service of the Seattle Storm

May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that Prime Video will return as the team's official streaming partner for a fourth consecutive season, streaming all locally broadcast Storm games.

Approximately 33 Storm games will be available to Prime Video customers throughout Washington state, offering fans an additional platform to cheer on the team.

The Storm tips-off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 on the road against the Phoenix Mercury at 7:00pm local time.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2025

