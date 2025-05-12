Storm Waive Brianna Fraser, Mackenzie Holmes and Serena Sundell
May 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived forwards Brianna Fraser and Mackenzie Holmes and guard Serena Sundell.
The Storm tip-off off the 2025 season at Phoenix on Saturday, May 17, followed by a Monday, May 19 contest at Dallas before returning home for their 2025 home opener on Friday, May 23 at Climate Pledge Arena against Phoenix.
