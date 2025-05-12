Storm Waive Brianna Fraser, Mackenzie Holmes and Serena Sundell

May 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived forwards Brianna Fraser and Mackenzie Holmes and guard Serena Sundell.

The Storm tip-off off the 2025 season at Phoenix on Saturday, May 17, followed by a Monday, May 19 contest at Dallas before returning home for their 2025 home opener on Friday, May 23 at Climate Pledge Arena against Phoenix.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622). 







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.