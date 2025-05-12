Storm Announce BECU as Partner for Performance Center

May 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced an extension of their longstanding partnership with BECU, Washington's largest credit union, which includes the naming of the franchise's $64 million training facility to the BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance.

This is the first time an independently owned WNBA team has secured a sponsor for the naming of its performance center.

The partnership, rooted in both organizations' affection for Seattle and deep commitment to make a positive impact on the local community, builds on a nearly decade-long relationship. It will continue to focus on growing the game of basketball and reducing participation barriers for historically marginalized youth with an emphasis on financial health.

The relationship between BECU and the Storm was strengthened further when the Storm developed its pioneering vision for a new practice facility that would set the standard of excellence for female athletes everywhere. BECU helped bring the project to life by providing vital financing, for both construction and permanent debt, to help the franchise translate their dream to reality.

"BECU shares our passion for generating connection and community, one of the Storm's key tenets. Thanks to their unwavering support, we built this groundbreaking facility that not only serves our elite athletes' high-performance needs but also provides a home for all the accessible basketball programs we have long dreamt of offering to kids who may not have the opportunity otherwise," said Seattle Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis. "Together, we hope to inspire and nurture the next generation of basketball talent in our community and demonstrate the tremendous value that comes from sustained investment in women's sports."

BECU will serve as the presenting partner of the Jr. Storm Community Hoops basketball series, "Together We Rise." The program provides free basketball skills clinics and camps for up to 600 kids annually, benefiting Boys & Girls Club of King County and Rise Above. The clinics will also include financial education resources for kids and families that will be shared through the lens of basketball. The credit union will also donate $25,000 to the Storm's Kicks for Equality annual auction benefiting non-profits that align with the franchise's charitable arm, Force4Change.

"We are proud to fund this dream of a world class training facility to support the making of one of the WNBA's most inspiring teams," said BECU President and CEO Beverly Anderson. "Now with our expanded partnership, BECU will work alongside the Storm to inspire youth through sports, bring financial health to the community and make opportunities for everyone to thrive both on and off the court."

On Sunday, May 25, the court at Climate Pledge Arena will debut as the BECU Court.







