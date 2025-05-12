Golden State Valkyries Announce Kaiser Permanente Team Physicians

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente announced today the appointment of two Kaiser Permanente San Francisco physicians, Mary Apiafi Moore, MD, and David Ding, MD, as official team physicians for the inaugural season.

Dr. Moore received her medical degree from St. George's University and completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, and earned an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. A graduate of San Diego State University, with a degree in Kinesiology, Dr. Moore played basketball for the Aztecs before embarking on a professional career in Europe and suited up for the Nigerian National Team. Dr. Moore is a member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM), as well as the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R).

Dr. Ding is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and is currently a team physician for the Golden State Warriors. He obtained degrees in Biomedical Engineering and Biology from Washington University in St. Louis before earning his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine. He completed Orthopedic Surgery residency at the New York University Langone Medical Center and his Sports Medicine and Shoulder Fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. He is currently the Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco, Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), as well as a proud dad of three girls.

The Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente partnership reflects a shared vision of providing high-quality specialized care for athletes at every level. Beyond providing care to the team, Kaiser Permanente is the presenting partner of the Valkyries' inaugural season and continues its longstanding commitment to keeping our communities healthy through engagement in Bay Area sports. Drs. Moore and Ding, and Kaiser Permanente sports medicine specialists, will work closely with the Valkyries performance staff to provide comprehensive medical care and support to the team's health initiatives both on and off the court.







