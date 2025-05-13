Golden State Valkyries Power up Community Impact with PG&E as Founding Partner

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) have announced a multi-year partnership that establishes PG&E as a founding partner of the Valkyries. The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) has committed a $500 donation for every free throw made by the Valkyries this season to be granted to select local community programs that enhance educational equity in the region. This collaboration centers around key community initiatives designed to uplift local youth and spotlight community champions across Northern California.

"Much like the Valkyries, PG&E has a great amount of pride in the work they do in the community," said Valkyries President Jess Smith. "This partnership goes beyond just a business deal by creating solutions to problems that directly impact people. It is so important for us to use our platforms to build healthy and inclusive communities, and these programs will do exactly that."

The partnership features two core community programs:

"Free Throws for Futures" - The PG&E Foundation will donate $500 for every Valkyries free throw made during this upcoming season to Girls Inc. of Alameda County and Kode With Klossy. Girls Inc. of Alameda County connects girls from under-resourced neighborhoods in the Bay Area with access to the resources they need to reach their full potential, and Kode With Klossy creates educational opportunities for young women and gender expansive youth in STEAM programs across the globe. PG&E Foundation has donated nearly $2 million to the Golden State Community Foundation through this program over the last three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

"Power Forward" - Recognizes everyday champions in the Bay Area who are working to make their communities a better place. One PG&E "Power Forward" honoree will be celebrated at every Valkyries home game this season.

Additional community-focused programs will be unveiled during the season, and the impact of these programs will be highlighted on the Valkyries digital and social media channels all season long.

"PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation are thrilled to join the Valkyries, our new hometown team, as a founding partner. We're also looking forward to partnering - both on and off the court - to uplift local organizations and spotlight community leaders that work tirelessly to make the Bay Area such a special place," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PG&E Corporation, and Chair of the Board, The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

PG&E joins a growing list of Valkyries Founding Partners, including CarMax, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Sephora, and United Airlines.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

PG&E's support and charitable contributions is funded by PG&E shareholders and not customers.







