Connecticut Sun Expand Coverage on NBC Connecticut

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced the expansion of its broadcast offerings on NBC Connecticut (WVIT), sister station of the team's regional sports network, NBC Sports Boston. The move comes in an effort to offer Sun fans across the entirety of Connecticut accessibility to the Sun organization, both on and off the court.

"Women's basketball has always been a benchmark of the sports landscape in Connecticut, and the Sun are a big part of that," said Hank Guerrero, President and General Manager of NBC Connecticut/WVIT and Telemundo Connecticut/WRDM. " We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Sun to serve fans across the state and tap into the excitement that the WNBA and Sun will bring to court for the 2025 season".

Throughout the 2025 season, NBC Connecticut will air Women Take Center Court, a weekly news segment spotlighting the latest and most exciting Connecticut Sun stories- from behind-the-scenes team content and in-depth features to community and partnership highlights. The content will be available across NBC and Telemundo Connecticut platforms all season long, including broadcast, free streaming, and the NBC Connecticut app.

In addition to the increased content, NBC Connecticut will be simulcasting four Connecticut Sun games throughout the 2025 season with NBC Sports Boston- the Sun's games against Phoenix Mercury on June 18 at 7:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Lynx on June 29 at 7:00 PM EST, the Chicago Sky on August 13 at 7:00 PM EST, and the Washington Mystics on August 21 at 7:00 PM EST.

"One of the main goals of the Connecticut Sun organization is to make our product on and off court as visible and accessible as possible to our fans," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "NBC Sports Boston has been crucial in helping us reach the homes of fans across the breadth of New England and knowing that there are gaps in our coverage in Fairfield, New Haven, and Waterbury Counties, we felt that incorporating NBC Connecticut into our broadcasting to address the entirety of our Connecticut fanbase was very important. We are so grateful to our NBC family for making this possible, and we hope that this increased accessibility, and representation will only continue to grow for years to come."

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.







