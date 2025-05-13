New York Liberty Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025 Season

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - Ahead of the 2025 season, that will include 25 locally televised regular season broadcasts, the reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty have finalized the team's renowned broadcast roster for home game telecasts airing on the Liberty's Official TV Partner, WNYW FOX5 and WWOR My9.

Returning play-by-play commentators are a star-studded group of Emmy-award winners including Michael Grady, Zora Stephenson, and Chris Shearn. Ros Gold-Onwude will lead color analyst duties with Tina Cervasio as the team's lead sideline reporter; both also boasting multiple Emmys.

Seeing an expansion of her role is New York-native, Ros Gold-Onwude, who will spearhead the role of full-time color analyst in her second season covering the team at Barclays Center, having previously held the role for the Liberty from 2011-2017.

Each of the team's three commentators will return from the 2024 championship season, including Michael Grady, for his second official Liberty season, Chris Shearn, who has been with New York since 2019, and Zora Stephenson, entering her fifth season at Barclays Center.

Reporting courtside again this season will be longtime sports television veteran and seven-time New York Emmy Award Winner Tina Cervasio. Her off-court sports television schedule includes FOX5's "Good Day New York," serving as the Lead Sports Anchor and Reporter. Fans can also see Cervasio hosting FOX5's "Sports Xtra" each Sunday night.

A recently renewed multi-year partnership with WNYW FOX5 New York, will bring New York Liberty games to over 7.5 million households throughout the tri-state area. In addition to airing on FOX5 and My9, local games will be available for streaming on the FOX Local App and the Liberty's own direct-to-consumer platform, Liberty Live.

New York's 2025 regular season will tip off at home on Saturday, May 17, against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center, with its first regular season local broadcast on Thursday, May 22 against the Chicago Sky on My9. Season memberships and single-game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







