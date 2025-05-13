Booking.com Named the Official Online Travel Partner of the NBA and WNBA

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK, NY - Booking.com, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multiyear partnership that makes Booking.com the Official Online Travel Partner of both the NBA and WNBA.

The partnership, which underscores Booking.com's commitment to connecting fans with unforgettable travel experiences, will go into effect for the 2025 WNBA season that tips off on Friday, May 16, followed by the 2025-26 NBA season that begins this October. Booking.com will be integrated across the leagues' social, digital and broadcast platforms, along with high-visibility media exposure on court at various games throughout the regular season and postseason.

"Our mission at Booking.com is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world - and that includes bringing fans closer to the sports they love," said Ben Harrell, Managing Director, U.S. at Booking.com. "Through our official partnership with the WNBA and NBA, we're looking forward to engaging with basketball enthusiasts in the U.S. and other key travel markets in helping them find their perfect place to stay, wherever the game or season takes them. With the broadest selection of hotels to vacation rentals and a quick and easy booking experience, we're making sure Booking.com is present where fans are most inspired to create memorable travel experiences."

"We look forward to collaborating with Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel companies, as we help bring NBA fans around the world closer to their favorite players and teams," said Julie Morris, Head of Commercial Development and Media at the NBA. "Booking.com's seamless travel platform will make it easy for our fans traveling to experience the game in person, no matter where it unfolds."

Booking.com's collaboration with the WNBA marks its first partnership with a U.S. women's sports league, as the brand deepens its investment in women's sports.

"As the WNBA continues to reach new heights, we are thrilled to work with Booking.com as our official online travel partner," said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer at the WNBA. "With a league that is reaching more people than ever before, this partnership underscores our continued commitment to elevating the player and fan experience - and to connect our loyal and growing fan base to supportive brands."

Throughout the partnership, Booking.com will collaborate closely with the NBA and WNBA to develop integrated marketing campaigns surrounding how the leagues' fans can make the most of their basketball-inspired travels.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.