Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Broadcast Team

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun announced the organization's broadcast team for the 2025 season today. The Sun welcome back Brendan Glasheen, Terrika Foster-Brasby, Ashley Battle, Edona Thaqi, Meghan McKeown, and John Brickley-returning broadcast team members from the 2024 season.

Brendan Glasheen returns for his fifth season with the Connecticut Sun and will provide play-by-play commentary for Sun games. Most recently, Glasheen served as TNT Sports' play-by-play voice of Unrivaled Basketball, which concluded its inaugural season in March in Miami. The 2015 Syracuse graduate is also the play-by-play announcer for the Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, on NBC Sports Boston. Glasheen contributes to the NBA's broadcast coverage, such as Future Starts Now and NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Terrika Foster-Brasby is in her fourth season as sideline reporter for the Connecticut Sun and will also be returning as color analyst during select road games. A 2010 HBCU alumna from Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, NC, Foster-Brasby has served as a basketball analyst for CBS Sports' streaming show CBS Sports HQ and can often be seen in studio during college basketball season at the desk for CBS Sports Network's Inside College Basketball. She acts as co-host of the iHeart Women's Sports Network's, Levels to This Podcast, with 4x WNBA Champion and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes; has appeared on NBC Sports' On Her Turf as a guest host and contributor; and most recently made history as one of the five women to make up the first All-Women broadcast team for the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Basketball Conference Tournament, the oldest HBCU conference in the country. When not covering sports, Foster-Brasby can be seen participating in community outreach projects with her sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., to which she serves as president of the Theta Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter in Hartford, CT.

Ashley Battle returns for her third season on the Sun's broadcast team as a color commentator. Battle is an accomplished athlete, entrepreneur, and broadcaster. Battle is a three-time NCAA Women's Basketball National Champion at the University of Connecticut and the 2003 Big East Defensive Player of the Year. In 2005, she was drafted 25th overall by the Seattle Storm, spent five seasons in the WNBA with the New York Liberty and San Antonio Silver Stars now the Las Vegas Aces), and played overseas in Turkey and Spain. Currently, Battle is the Assistant General Manager for the Maine Celtics and scouts for the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics-the first woman to hold the position for the franchise.

Edona Thaqi enters her second season on the Sun's broadcast team. She is a first-generation Albanian-American color commentator. She has covered college basketball games for NBC/Peacock, as well as the BIG EAST, Big 10, A10, and MAAC conferences. Thaqi played basketball at Fordham University. After graduation, she worked as a Broadcasting Assistant at the NBA for two years. In 2022, she represented Kosovo as a member of its National Team. Thaqi later founded the Kosovo Heritage Basketball Academy and served as an assistant coach for the Kosovo National Team, playing an integral role in the growth and development of basketball in her home country.

Meghan McKeown is in her second season on the Sun's broadcast team. She is a basketball studio and in-game analyst for ESPN, NBC/Peacock, Big Ten Network, and FOX, and has served as a color commentator for the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever throughout the years. She has called multiple NCAA tournament games and conference championships. In addition to calling games, Meghan is a studio analyst for the WNBA on ION on Friday nights during the season. McKeown played college hoops at Northwestern University.

John Brickley enters his third season as a play-by-play announcer for the Connecticut Sun. In addition to his WNBA duties, he serves as a studio host for the Golazo Network on CBS Sports and Paramount+, covering global soccer content. Previously, Brickley was a studio host, anchor, and play-by-play announcer for ESPN. During his tenure, he hosted Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter and provided play-by-play coverage for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, men's and women's lacrosse, and college football. He also contributed as an anchor and studio host for ESPN Radio. Before joining ESPN, Brickley worked at WFSB Channel 3 in Hartford as a weekend sports anchor. Beyond broadcasting, Brickley is passionate about education. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Marist University and Quinnipiac University. He earned his degree in Broadcast Journalism from Seton Hall University and is currently pursuing a master's degree at St. Bonaventure University.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.