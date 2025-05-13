TEGNA Expands Broadcast Distribution of Indiana Fever Games to 11 Additional Markets in the Midwest

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Tysons, Va. and Indianapolis, IN - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and the Indiana Fever today announced an expanded broadcast partnership, with stations in 11 additional Midwest markets joining WTHR in Indianapolis to air 18 Indiana Fever games free, over-the-air to 4.6 million households across the region.

Notably, TEGNA worked to add coverage in Iowa, with TEGNA's WOI in Des Moines and WQAD in Davenport (Quad Cities), bringing Indiana Fever games to star player Caitlin Clark's home state. Games will also air on TEGNA's WHAS in Louisville, as well as stations owned by Gray Media, Sinclair, Allen Media, Coastal Television Broadcasting Group, and Block Communications, Inc. (See below for a full list of games and stations.)

"We're incredibly excited to expand our partnership with TEGNA and bring Fever basketball to even more fans across the Midwest - free and over the air," Indiana Fever President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf. "From Indiana to Iowa and beyond, this level of access is unprecedented in our franchise's history and really reflects the surging popularity of our team, our players and women's professional basketball."

"We are thrilled to be part of the incredible success and growing enthusiasm surrounding the WNBA and the Indiana Fever," said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations at TEGNA. "It's exciting to see our successful partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment give an even broader fanbase opportunities to connect with their favorite team and players on a local level."

"Gray is thrilled to continue to provide fans the Indiana Fever games they want, free over-the-air," said Sandy Breland, chief operating officer, Gray Media. "We look forward to an exciting season for the team and the fans."

Fever games begin airing for free over-the-air on May 20 when the team meets Atlanta on the court. Highlight matchups include encounters with the defending champions, the New York Liberty airing on July 16 and two games against the Las Vegas Aces, scheduled for July 3 and July 24.

The 18 games that will be broadcast under the agreement include:

May 20 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

May 22 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

May 28 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 3 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. ET

June 10 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 17 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

June 19 at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET

June 24 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

July 3 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

July 5 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. ET

July 9 vs. Golden State, Noon ET

July 16 at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET

July 24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

August 5 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET

August 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

August 24 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET

September 2 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

September 7 at Washington, 3 p.m. ET

Stations airing the games (subject to change) include:

Indianapolis, Ind.: WTHR 13.1 & WALV 46.1 (TEGNA)

Champaign-Springfield, Ill.: WAND 17.2 (Block Communications)

Cincinnati, Ohio: WXIX 19.2, 19.3 (Gray Media)

Davenport, Iowa: WQAD 8.1, 8.3 (TEGNA)

Dayton, Ohio: WKEF 22.3 (Sinclair)

Des Moines, Iowa: WOI 5.1 & KCWI 23.1 (TEGNA)

Evansville, Ind.: WFIE 14.2 (Gray Media)

Fort Wayne, Ind.: WPTA 21.1, 21.3 & WISE 33.1 (Gray Media)

Lafayette, Ind.: WPBY 35.1, 35.2 (Coastal Television Broadcasting Group)

Lexington, Ky.: WKYT 27.2, 27.4 (Gray Media)

Louisville, Ky.: WHAS 11.2 (TEGNA)

Terre Haute, Ind.: WTHI 10.2, 10.3 (Allen Media)

All games will be available over the air via antenna. Fans can visit https://wthr.com/feveronwthr for information on how to purchase or set up an over the air antenna. A majority of the games will be available via cable and/or satellite. Check local listings for specifics.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.