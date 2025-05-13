Indiana Fever Waive Jaelyn Brown
May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have waived guard Jaelyn Brown, the team announced today.
