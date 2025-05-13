Valkyries Announce Full Week of Community Activations Leading to May 16 Home Opener

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will bring the excitement of their inaugural season to every corner of the Bay Area this week with a full slate of community celebrations leading up to their historic home opener on Friday, May 16th at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks. The week features three flag-raising ceremonies at city halls across the region, daily "Violet Net" installations at Oakland parks to encourage basketball play, fun "Hoopbus" takeovers at multiple schools presented by Kaiser Permanente, and player appearances.

In total, 90 violet nets will be installed on 45 basketball courts across 34 public parks throughout Oakland this week. A list of the parks receiving violet nets can be found here.

Tuesday, May 13

Violet Nets - All Day Installations Across Public Parks in Oakland

Morning Hoopbus Takeover presented by Kaiser Permanente - Valkyries will bring basketball to middle schoolers

Time: 8:15-9:25 AM

Location: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academic Middle School (350 Girard Street, San Francisco)

Afternoon Hoopbus Takeover presented by Kaiser Permanente

Time: 2:20-3:30 PM

Location: Rudsdale Continuation High School (8251 Fontaine Street, Oakland)

Featuring: Valkyries players Carla Leite, Stephanie Talbot and Migna Touré

Wednesday, May 14

Violet Nets - All Day Installations Across Public Parks in Oakland

Morning Hoopbus Takeover presented by Kaiser Permanente

Time: 8:00-9:20 AM

Location: West Oakland Middle School (991 14th St, Oakland)

Featuring: Special guests

Flag Raising Ceremony - Oakland

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Oakland City Hall (1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland)

Featuring: Interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins, Valkyries President Jess Smith, special guest

Special: Rally towel distribution

Thursday, May 15

Violet Nets - All Day Installations Across Public Parks in Oakland

Flag Raising Ceremony - San Francisco

Time: Arrivals at 2:30 PM, Flag Raising at 2:45 PM

Location: San Francisco City Hall, (1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco)

Featuring: Mayor Daniel Lurie, Valkyries President Jess Smith, special guest







