Connecticut Sun Sell out TD Garden Second Year in a Row

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that its game against the Indiana Fever on July 15 at 8:00PM EST has officially sold out. This game will be the second-ever WNBA game to be held at TD Garden, after the Sun defeated the Los Angeles Sparks at TD Garden on August 20, 2024, and the team's second sellout in the storied arena.

"Hosting another sold-out Connecticut Sun game at TD Garden, this time against the Indiana Fever, is an incredible milestone," said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins. "The excitement from fans reflects the undeniable growth and enthusiasm for women's professional basketball. We're proud to play a role in elevating women's sports here in Boston and to continue creating a platform where these athletes and teams get the spotlight they truly deserve."

The Sun's 19,156 tickets sold marks the third sell out of the 2025 season, the third highest attendance to a WNBA game this season to date, and the second largest number of tickets sold to a Connecticut Sun game in the franchise's history.

"We are incredibly excited to return to TD Garden for a second year in a row. The energy and enthusiasm from the New England market last season was phenomenal, and we're proud to continue building that momentum and connecting with our New England fan base. Women's basketball belongs on the biggest stages, and we will continue to reinforce and showcase that mission." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

