Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Storm - 7/16/25
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
After a pit stop at Chase Center, the Golden State Valkyries head back on the road, facing the Storm in Seattle on Wednesday. Wednesday's game has an earlier start time than usual, tipping off at 12 p.m. PT. The Valkyries are 2-0 against the Storm this season, beating them 76-70 in a Commissioner's Cup game on June 14 and earning a 27-point win 84-57 on June 29.
LAST TIME OUT
Alyssa Thomas hit a game-winning free throw to hand the Valkyries a 78-77 loss to the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center on Monday. Janelle Salaün came through in the clutch for the Valkyries, scoring five straight points to tie the game, but a foul in the final seconds allowed Thomas to convert the walk-off. The Valkyries sank a season-high 14 3-pointers in the loss at a 42.4 percent clip. » Full Game Recap
FINAL GAME BEFORE THE BREAK
Wednesday's game will be the Valkyries' last before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana. The Valkyries will have an eight-day break before returning to Chase Center to host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on July 25. That is, of course, excluding All-Star forward Kayla Thornton, who will be competing on host Caitlin Clark's team in Saturday's game.
SEATTLE SCOUTING REPORT
The Seattle Storm are one of two WNBA teams to have three 2025 All-Stars, with guard Skylar Diggins, forward Nneka Ogwumike and forward Gabby Williams set to represent the team in Saturday's All-Star Game. Ogwumike is a 10-time All-Star, Diggins is a seven-time All-Star and Williams received her first All-Star nod in 2025. Diggins, the Storm's leading scorer, has averaged 19.5 points per game in two matchups against the Valkyries, while Ogwumike and Williams have been held to single digits both times.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2025
