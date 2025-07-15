Valkyries Hit Season-High 14 Threes in Narrow Loss to Mercury

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Alyssa Thomas hit a game-winning free throw to give the Valkyries a 78-77 loss to the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center on Monday. Janelle Salaün came through in the clutch for the Valkyries, scoring five straight points to tie the game, but a foul in the final seconds allowed Thomas to convert the walk-off. The Valkyries sank a season-high 14 3-pointers in the loss at a 42.4 percent clip.

Veronica Burton led the way with 17 points, six assists and four 3-pointers and Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, four threes and four assists.

VALKYRIES BREAK OUT OF EARLY HOLE WITH 17-1 RUN

The Valkyries surrendered a 12-2 run to open the game but quickly hit their stride, outscoring the Mercury 17-1 over a five-minute span to take a 20-13 lead. Golden State made five 3-pointers during their run, including back-to-back threes by Tiffany Hayes.

REGAINING THE 3-POINT STROKE

Following their first quarter run, the Valkyries went cold from distance, missing all seven of their 3-point attempts in the second quarter. In a game of ebbs and flows, the Valkyries matched their first quarter 3-point output in the third quarter, going 5-for-8 from behind the arc. Veronica Burton led the way with eight points and two threes in the quarter. After being outscored 20-12 in the second quarter, Golden State won the third quarter 26-23. Overall, the Valkyries overcame their second quarter drought to sink a season-best 14 threes.

BILLINGS BALLS OUT OFF THE BENCH

Monique Billings was the only Valkyrie reserve to score in double figures and led the team with nine rebounds in 19 productive minutes against her former team. Billings recorded just her second game this season with 10-plus points and nine-plus rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will go back on the road, facing the Storm in Seattle on Wednesday (12 p.m. PT). Bay Area fans can watch on KPIX+, while Sacramento fans can tune in on KMAX.







