Aces Close out Pre-All-Star Schedule at Dallas Wednesday

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (10-11) are back on the road for their last game before the All-Star break with a Wednesday night matchup against the Dallas Wings (6-16) at College Park Center. The game, which tips at 5 p.m. PT, will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.

Despite missing a game with a wrist injury last week, reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson returned with a 34-point, 16-rebound, zero-turnover game and continues to rank among the league's leaderboards. The 2025 WNBA All-Star starter leads the league in blocked shots (2.4 bpg), lists No. 2 for scoring (21.5 ppg) and rebounds (9.1 rpg) and No. 6 in assists (1.6).

The Aces other 2025 WNBA All-Star Jackie Young has been a consistent scorer for Las Vegas, and has scored at least 10 points in each of the past 4 games. Young is coming off her best shooting night of the season, hitting on 64.3% (9 of 14 FGs) of her tries for a 30-point game on July 12.

Jewell Loyd is one of 4 Aces players averaging double figures in 2025 and has upped her scoring the past 3 games, averaging 15.0 compared to 2.5 points the previous 2.

Chelsea Gray, who is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 assists on the season, has also dished out 5.0 assists over the last 7 games after tallying 3.4 assists the first 7.

After averaging 5.7 points her first 10 games, guard Dana Evans has made a splash off the bench, now averaging nearly double that with 9.7 points over the last 7 games.

The Wings, who have lost their last 3 games, rank at the bottom half of the league in field goal shooting (10th at 41.6%), 3-point shooting (11th at 31.6%), but rank in the top 5 in free throw percentage (3rd at 80.5%) and rebounds per game (4th 36.4 rpg).

Dallas is powered by 2025 All-Star rookie starter Paige Bueckers, who has not dipped below 10 points in any game this season. She is leading the rookie class in scoring (18.3 ppg) and assists (5.4 apg), is 2nd in steals (1.7 spg) and 4th in blocked shots (0.8 bpg). After averaging 14.7 ppg in her first 6 outings in May, Bueckers returned from concussion protocols on June 11 and is averaging 20.3 ppg in the 11 games since, which includes a 16-point effort against the Aces on June 13.

Las Vegas has bested Dallas 20-3 over their previous 23 games dating back to the 2019 season and including playoffs, and are 43-36 all-time against the Wings.

MILESTONE WATCH: NaLyssa Smith currently has 1,489 career points and needs 11 more to reach 1,500. Gray (212) needs 4 steals to pass Kayla McBride (215) for 8th in franchise history.

LAST TIME OUT: In the last game between the two teams on June 13, the Aces narrowly escaped with a 88-84 victory behind a combined 49 points from Loyd and Young. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 26 points, followed by Bueckers with 16. The Aces gave up 23 points on 18 turnovers, including 10 in the third quarter alone. On the upside, the Aces were sent to the line 28 times and made 92.9% (26-28 FTs), while the Wings had 11 free throw attempts.

Las Vegas was also without Wilson (concussion protocol) and Megan Gustafson (lower left leg). Guard Haley Jones joins Dallas' roster for the upcoming game after she re-signed on July 9.

UP NEXT: The Aces have a break for All-Star weekend before hosting the Atlanta Dream (12-9) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 22. The game, which marks the first between the two teams in 2025, tips at 7 p.m. PT and will air nationally on ESPN.







