Sabrina Ionescu Earns WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor for Week Seven

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK -The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 13.

Since July 3, the Liberty played four games and posted a 3-1 record, closing the week on a two-game winning streak. Sabrina Ionescu averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Her scoring and assist averages ranked second and third, respectively, in the Eastern Conference.

Ionescu led the Liberty in scoring twice during the week-posting 28 points against Las Vegas on July 8 and 22 points against Seattle on July 6-tied for the most games as leading scorer among Eastern Conference players. She also grabbed 25 rebounds across the four games, the most among guards in the East.

She led the conference in points off turnovers per game (4.5), including a season-high 12 such points against the Aces on July 8. Ionescu's usage rate was the highest among Eastern Conference guards in two games: 35.4% against Atlanta on July 13 and 35.3% against Las Vegas on July 8.

Sabrina Ionescu's seventh week of the 2025 season featured several standout milestones:

Logged her sixth career 25-8-8 performance on July 8, the most by any player in WNBA history.

Recorded a three-game stretch with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists (July 3-8), tying the longest such streak in New York Liberty history and marking the second-longest in WNBA history.

Reached 27 career games with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists, the third-most by any guard in league history.

Became the only Liberty player to score 20-plus points on at least five 3-pointers in a half multiple times, highlighted by her first-half performance against Seattle on July 6.

Led the July 6 game in points (22), rebounds (nine), and assists (six), marking the fourth time in her career she has led all players in all three categories-more than any other guard in WNBA history.

Matched her season high for second-half scoring with 17 points against Los Angeles on July 3, then set a new mark with 18 second-half points against Las Vegas on July 8.

This is Sabrina Ionescu's ninth WNBA Player of the Week award, the second-most for a Liberty player all-time. For the New York Liberty, this is the franchise's 62nd all-time player weekly award and makes New York the first team this season to produce two unique Player of the Week winners after Natasha Cloud's honor in week one.







