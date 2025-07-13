7.13.25 Postgame Notes: NYL 79, ATL 72

LIBERTY 79 | DREAM 72

NEW YORK (14-6) | ATLANTA (12-9)

JULY 13, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 13 18 24 24 79

DREAM 26 16 11 19 72

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Fiebich (21) Gray (16)

REBOUNDS Stewart (10) Griner (10)

ASSISTS Ionescu (5) Canada (6)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

On the season, New York's two largest comeback victories were both against Atlanta at home, erasing 17 and 19-point deficits on June 17 and July 13, respectively.

Leonie Fiebich had a memorable performance with a regular season career-high in points (20) and field goals (eight), while matching her career record for made triples (4-for-5). She shot 88.9% from the floor on nine attempts, a record for her when she attempts as many shots.

This game marked Fiebich's 39th start for the New York Liberty, including the postseason. New York is now 33-6 (.846) with Leo in the starting lineup.

Today's first assist from Natasha Cloud's brought her career total to 1,635, which gave her sole possession of No. 8 on the WNBA's list of all-time assist leaders, surpassing Candace Parker.

Breanna Stewart finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for her 94th career double-double. Since joining New York in 2023, she has recorded 40 such games, tied for third-most in the WNBA during that span.

Isabelle Harrison led the bench in scoring with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and rebounding (nine), grabbing the most boards in her 18-game Liberty career and finishing one point shy of her New York high.

Dishing out 24 dimes to Atlanta's 18, New York improved to 8-0 when out assisting their opponents in 2025.

Another Liberty player set a career mark tonight, as Nyara Sabally recorded four blocks and grabbed nine rebounds-just one shy of her career high.

The New York Liberty leads the WNBA in points per game (86.3), steals (8.8), fast break points per game (14.2) and true shooting percentage (56.8%).







