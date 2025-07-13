Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Stephanie Talbot
July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that forward Stephanie Talbot has been waived.
Talbot appeared in 16 games with seven starts for Golden State this season where she averaged 3.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.
Golden State returns to the court Monday, July 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center at 7 p.m.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2025
- Connecticut Sun Waive Jaelyn Brown and Haley Peters - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Stephanie Talbot - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Stephanie Talbot
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mercury - 7/14/25
- Valkyries Crack 100 Points for First Time, Fall to Aces Behind A'ja Wilson's 34-Point 16-Rebound Return
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Aces - 7/12/25
- Valkyries (10-9) vs. Fever (9-10) Postgame Notes and Quotes