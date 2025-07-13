Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Stephanie Talbot

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that forward Stephanie Talbot has been waived.

Talbot appeared in 16 games with seven starts for Golden State this season where she averaged 3.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.

Golden State returns to the court Monday, July 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







