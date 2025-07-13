Connecticut Sun Waive Jaelyn Brown and Haley Peters
July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived guard Jaelyn Brown and forward Haley Peters.
