Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 72, New York Liberty 79

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (12-9) vs. NEW YORK LIBERTY (14-6)

Game 21 | July 13, 2025 | Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 26 16 11 19 72

New York 13 18 24 24 79

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta New York

Points Gray (16) Fiebich (21)

Rebounds Griner (10) Stewart (10)

Assists Canada (6) Ionescu (5)

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Caldwell set the tone early with a strong drive to the basket.

Canada calmly knocked down two free throws to build momentum.

Atlanta responded to New York's pressure with three straight three-pointers to flip the lead.

Jones muscled her way inside for a go-ahead bucket off a Canada assist.

Gray's steal led to a coast-to-coast finish, stretching the lead further.

Paopao buried a deep three to push the lead to double digits.

The Dream closed the quarter on a dominant 22-4 run.

Atlanta's defense held the Liberty to their lowest-scoring opening quarter of the season.

The Dream shot a red-hot 56.2% from the field and 50% from deep in a statement first quarter.

Q2

Caldwell found Jones on a quick backdoor cut to extend Atlanta's lead to its largest of the night.

Griner asserted herself inside with back-to-back finishes around the rim.

Caldwell capped a strong first half with a smooth pull-up jumper.

Atlanta controlled the glass, recording a season-best 25 rebounds in the first half.

The Dream's starting five accounted for 36 of the team's 42 points, led by balanced contributions across the board.

The team carried an 11-point advantage into halftime with momentum on both ends of the floor.

Q3

Hillmon and Caldwell opened the half with back-to-back threes to keep the pressure on.

Gray stayed aggressive, earning trips to the line and converting key free throws.

Atlanta's offense cooled as New York chipped away and swung the momentum.

The Dream found themselves trailing for the first time after a late Liberty run.

Q4

Hillmon fired early from deep, connecting on a big three to stop New York's surge.

Gray added a quick jumper, and Canada followed with a midrange bucket and a trip to the line.

Both guards knocked down clutch free throws to keep the game within reach.

Hillmon and Caldwell each scored on tough finishes at the rim as Atlanta made a late push.

Canada and Hillmon combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the rally.

Atlanta shot 75% from the line down the stretch but couldn't overcome the late deficit.







