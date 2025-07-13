Indiana Fever Score Franchise Record 64 First-Half Points En Route to Victory over Wings

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (11-10) secured a dominant 102-83 victory over the Dallas Wings behind double-digit performances from Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana Fever battled back-and-forth throughout the first quarter with the Wings, trading leads, but nine points from Mitchell and seven from Clark saw the home team in front 28-27. The Fever's offense took over in the second quarter, scoring 36 points, with 10 from Howard, seven from Boston and six from Cunningham, while the defense held the Wings to just 15 points for a dominant 64-42 lead at halftime.

The team continued its 20+ point lead in the third quarter, this time spreading the ball around with six different players putting themselves on the scoring sheet. The Fever maintained their sizable lead throughout the remainder of the game, putting up 18 points in the final quarter to secure the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- In the first half the Indiana Fever scored 64 points, setting a new record for most points scored in a half this season, surpassing a record set on September 1, 2016, against the New York Liberty where the team scored 63 points.

- The 63 first-half points are also the most scored in any half by any WNBA team this season, passing the Minnesota Lynx who scored 58 against the LA Sparks on June 14.

- The team's 36-point second quarter tied for the third-most points scored in a single quarter, matching games against the Minnesota Lynx on May 10, 2022, and against the Atlanta Dream on June 16, 2018.

- Caitlin Clark recorded a double-double making it her fifth of the season and 19 th career, ending the night with 14 points and 13 assists.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 20 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 21 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Sophie Cunningham recorded her 1,500 point in the second quarter with a driving layup assisted by McDonald, ending the night with 13 points.

- Aliyah Boston moved into sixth all-time in franchise history with her two defensive rebounds on the night, her 570th career defensive rebound, passing Candice Dupree.

- Damiris Dantas recorded her 350 th WNBA career rebound in the first quarter.

- Aari McDonald eclipsed 250 career rebounds in the first quarter.

- The team finished the night with 102 points scored, tied for the most in a game this season, previously occurring on June 14 against the New York Liberty.

- Indiana finished the night with 30 assists, tied for the most in franchise history, originally set on June 29, 2019, however that record was set with an overtime period included.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever begin a two-game back-to-back road series, first against the Connecticut Sun in Boston at TD Garden on Tuesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET. The Fever then take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.







