Fever's Road Trip Continues at Golden State on Sunday Night

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Coming off a dramatic victory on Friday night in Los Angeles, the Fever (21-18) will go for their third straight win on Sunday evening, when they face the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center.

Odyssey Sims was the hero in Friday's 76-75 victory over the Sparks, hitting a game-tying three with 50.8 seconds remaining, then converting the game-winning bucket with 13.8 seconds to play. Sims finished with 21 points against her former team, her second straight 20-point performance.

All-Star center Aliyah Boston was excellent on both ends, finishing with a game-high 22 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 11 rebounds, and a career-high six steals.

Heading into Saturday night's matchup against Washington, the Valkyries are tied with Indiana in the loss column, but have played two less games than the Fever.

Golden State is 2-0 against the Fever this season and has already secured the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indiana. The Valkyries will be on a back-to-back on Sunday night, but they won't have to travel.







