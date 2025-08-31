Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (8.30.25)
Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX 94 (31-8), CONNECTICUT SUN 70 (10-29)
August 30, 2025
Lynx notes
Player Notes
Alanna Smith registered a game-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting (70.0%) from the floor, going 4-of-6 from deep (66.7%) and marking her 500th career field goal. Smith had one rebound, assist and block throughout the night, moving her to seventh all-time in franchise history for blocks (132), passing Augustus (131).
In 17:25 minutes off the bench, DiJonai Carrington posted a season-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting (60.0%) from the floor, notching two from deep and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line. Carrington also added three assists and three steals, marking her third game this season with 10+ points, two+ assists and two+ steals.
Napheesa Collier tallied 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%) from the field, adding nine rebounds (four offensive), three assists, three blocks and two steals. Tonight marked Collier's seventh game of the season with 15+ points, five+ rebounds and three+ blocks.
Kayla McBride scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting (55.6%), all from three-point range, while also adding six assists and two steals. McBride now stands third all-time in WNBA history for most games in a season with five+ three-point baskets, after recording nine performances so far this season.
Courtney Williams totaled 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%) from the floor, sinking a perfect 3-of-3 from deep, while also adding eight rebounds and four assists. Williams' performance tonight included her 4,000th WNBA career point, and 250th career three-point field goal.
With her fourth assist at 2:52 in the fourth quarter, Williams climbed to 20th all-time in league history for assists (1,338), passing Dawn Staley (1,337).
Team Notes
With tonight's win, the Lynx have now secured the most wins in a season in franchise history (31) and have clinched the first overall seed in the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Minnesota's 94 points came on 34-of-66 (51.5%) shooting from the field, including 15-of-28 (53.6%) from beyond the arc. Tonight marked the seventh time in franchise history the Lynx have scored 15+ three-point baskets in a game, with three performances occurring in 2025.
The Lynx bench accounted for 29 of the team's 94 points, marking the 21st game this season with 15+ points from the bench. The performance was led by Carrington (18), Natisha Hiedeman (5) and Jessica Shepard (4), who combined for 27 points.
Minnesota held Connecticut to just 36.3% shooting from the field (25-of-69), marking the 15th time this season the Lynx have kept an opponent under 40% shooting. The Lynx are now 176-9 all-time since 2011 when keeping opponents to under 40% from the floor.
The Lynx served six rejections tonight, led by Collier (3), with Smith, Maria Kliundikova, and Hiedeman each contributing a block apiece. Minnesota has now registered five+ blocks 18 times this season and is second in the league in blocks per game (4.8).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 30, 2025
- Sun Drop Home Contest against Lynx, 94-70 - Connecticut Sun
- Valkyries Rout Mystics by a Franchise-Record 37 Points on Saturday Night - Golden State Valkyries
- Mystics at Valkyries Postgame Information - August 30, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (8.30.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Connecticut Sun Sell out Women of Inspiration Night - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Expanded Broadcast Coverage with KION - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever's Road Trip Continues at Golden State on Sunday Night - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.