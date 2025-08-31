Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (8.30.25)

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 94 (31-8), CONNECTICUT SUN 70 (10-29)

August 30, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Alanna Smith registered a game-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting (70.0%) from the floor, going 4-of-6 from deep (66.7%) and marking her 500th career field goal. Smith had one rebound, assist and block throughout the night, moving her to seventh all-time in franchise history for blocks (132), passing Augustus (131).

In 17:25 minutes off the bench, DiJonai Carrington posted a season-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting (60.0%) from the floor, notching two from deep and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line. Carrington also added three assists and three steals, marking her third game this season with 10+ points, two+ assists and two+ steals.

Napheesa Collier tallied 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%) from the field, adding nine rebounds (four offensive), three assists, three blocks and two steals. Tonight marked Collier's seventh game of the season with 15+ points, five+ rebounds and three+ blocks.

Kayla McBride scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting (55.6%), all from three-point range, while also adding six assists and two steals. McBride now stands third all-time in WNBA history for most games in a season with five+ three-point baskets, after recording nine performances so far this season.

Courtney Williams totaled 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%) from the floor, sinking a perfect 3-of-3 from deep, while also adding eight rebounds and four assists. Williams' performance tonight included her 4,000th WNBA career point, and 250th career three-point field goal.

With her fourth assist at 2:52 in the fourth quarter, Williams climbed to 20th all-time in league history for assists (1,338), passing Dawn Staley (1,337).

Team Notes

With tonight's win, the Lynx have now secured the most wins in a season in franchise history (31) and have clinched the first overall seed in the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Minnesota's 94 points came on 34-of-66 (51.5%) shooting from the field, including 15-of-28 (53.6%) from beyond the arc. Tonight marked the seventh time in franchise history the Lynx have scored 15+ three-point baskets in a game, with three performances occurring in 2025.

The Lynx bench accounted for 29 of the team's 94 points, marking the 21st game this season with 15+ points from the bench. The performance was led by Carrington (18), Natisha Hiedeman (5) and Jessica Shepard (4), who combined for 27 points.

Minnesota held Connecticut to just 36.3% shooting from the field (25-of-69), marking the 15th time this season the Lynx have kept an opponent under 40% shooting. The Lynx are now 176-9 all-time since 2011 when keeping opponents to under 40% from the floor.

The Lynx served six rejections tonight, led by Collier (3), with Smith, Maria Kliundikova, and Hiedeman each contributing a block apiece. Minnesota has now registered five+ blocks 18 times this season and is second in the league in blocks per game (4.8).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.