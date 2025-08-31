Valkyries Rout Mystics by a Franchise-Record 37 Points on Saturday Night

The Valkyries held the Mystics to just eight points in the first frame, their lowest scoring first quarter of the season.

The Mystics shot 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-9 from 3-point range as the Valkyries took an 11-point advantage heading into the second frame.

The second quarter was much of the same, as the Valkyries went into halftime with a 51-22 lead. Washington's 22 points was tied for the lowest first half scoring effort by any team this season.

BURTON IN DOUBLE FIGURES AGAIN

Veronica Burton scored in double figures for her seventh consecutive game, recording 15 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Since Aug. 13, Burton is averaging the sixth most points per game in the league.

CHARLES GETS THE START

Kaila Charles started for the second game in a row and continued to make an early impact on the game. Charles scored five points in the opening frame.

Charles finished the contest with a career-high-tying 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while also adding four rebounds in the win.

AMIHERE'S DEFENSE

Laeticia Amihere made her presence felt on the defensive end during Saturday's contest, securing a game-high four steals to go along with 11 points and six rebounds.

SEASON SERIES SWEEP

The Valkyries finished the season sweep against the Mystics this season, defeating them in all four games.

Janelle Salaün Postgame (CBS) | 8/30/25

UP NEXT

The Valkyries close out a back-to-back set on Sunday night when they host the Indiana Fever (5:30 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento), KION (Monterey), NBATV).

"Get some sleep, get some rest," Janelle Salaün said of the short turnaround of the back-to-back. "And come back to win the game."

The team will then host three more home games, their final three regular season games at Chase Center in their inaugural season: Tuesday vs. the Liberty (7 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)), Thursday vs. the Wings (7 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area)) and Saturday vs. the Lynx (5:30 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area), KION (Monterey)).







