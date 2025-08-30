Connecticut Sun Sell out Women of Inspiration Night

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that its August 30th matchup against the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena has officially sold out. The Sun will celebrate Women of Inspiration Night, presented by Post University. Alisa Bowens-Mercado, Nadya Okamoto, Stephanie Wheeler, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, and Patrice Farquharson will be honored by the Sun and Post University as exceptional women who have made strides and a difference in their respective fields and industries. The first 3,000 fans into Mohegan Sun Arena will receive a reusable cup.

The Sun's 8,910 tickets sold marks the fifth sellout of the 2025 season for Connecticut after the team's previous sold-out matchup against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, August 17.

Fans can also place their deposit for 2026 Season Tickets here or by calling 1.877.SUN.TIXX. Placing a deposit gives fans access to the Sun's exclusive Pick-A-Seat event where fans will pick where they want to sit, and mingle with Sun Rookie sensations Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, and Rayah Marshall.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.