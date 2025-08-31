Sky Close Out West Coast Trip with 69-79 Loss to Storm

The Chicago Sky lost to the Seattle Storm, 69-79, inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Sky are now 9-30 on the season, 6-15 against the Western Conference, 4-15 on the road and 21-29 against the Storm all time.

The Sky again battled late against a playoff team, notching more rebounds, assists and blocks than their opponents. However, Chicago ultimately fell short to close out the west coast road trip.

Angel Reese led the Sky in scoring, notching a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Tonight's game marked Reese's 22nd double-double of the season and 47th of her career (in 63 career games). She has five straight games with a double-double.

Michaela Onyenwere played key minutes for the Sky, notching 11 points while making five of her 10 field goal attempts. Kamilla Cardoso added nine points and 10 rebounds, tied for team lead, while Elizabeth Williams scored nine points off the bench.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Storm, completing a balanced offensive game. Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle in scoring with 20 points while Ezi Magbegor tallied 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Gabby Williams and Skylar Diggins each scored 12 points while Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes added 11 apiece.

More highlights include:

* Angel Reese passed Candice Dupree (287 offensive rebounds in Sky career over four seasons) for second on the Sky's all-time offensive rebounds leaderboard. She has 288 offensive boards after Saturday's game and is 223 from passing Sylvia Fowles for franchise lead * If Reese's career average of 12.9 rebounds continues, she is on pace to reach the franchise record by her fourth season in the league * Tonight's game marked Reese's 10th career 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. She tied Elena Delle Donne for third on the Sky's all-time list for such games, ranking only behind Sylvia Fowles (37) and Candice Dupree (14)

NEXT UP: The Sky return home for their penultimate Wintrust Arena game of the season to take on the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Wednesday's game marks the fourth and final matchup of the year between the two teams. The Sky are 1-2 this season against Connecticut and 33-39 against them all time.

In the first game of the year between the two teams, the Sky came away with a 78-66 victory inside Mohegan Sun Arena on June 15. Angel Reese recorded her first career triple-double in that game, tallying 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Hailey Van Lith recorded a career-high 16 points in the win.

The Sky lost the second matchup between the two teams, 62-71, inside Mohegan Sun Arena on Aug. 13. Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky in scoring in that outing, going for 24 points and nine rebounds while making 10 of her 18 field goal attempts. Elizabeth Williams added 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Leila Lacan led Connecticut in scoring with 17 points in that outing.

In the most recent matchup between Chicago and Connecticut, the Sky lost 84-94 in Wintrust Arena. The Sky trailed by as many as 21 points in that game before whittling the lead down to four in the fourth quarter, but ultimately the trio of Tina Charles (23), Bria Hartley (23) and Marina Mabrey (20) helped lead the Sun to victory. Kia Nurse led the Sky in scoring in that game with 19 points on a season-high five made three-pointers off the bench.

The Sun are led in scoring by Tina Charles, who averages 16.3 points. Former Sky guard Marina Mabrey averages 14.7 points while rookie NC State alum Saniya Rivers records 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The fourth and final clash between the two teams tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The game is available locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

* The Storm outscored the Sky 22-15 in the second quarter * The Sky outscored the Storm 16-13 in the third quarter * The Sky went on a 8-0 run from 2:36 in the third quarter to 9:36 in the fourth quarter * The Storm countered with a 14-4 run from 8:58 to 4:38 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

* The Sky had 25 free throw attempts but connected on just 14 of them, a 56.0% clip. Meanwhile, the Storm did not miss a single free throw attempt, shooting a perfect 18 for 18 * The Sky shot just 10 three-point attempts, making only one while the Storm made seven of their 21 three attempts (33.3%) * The Sky out-rebounded Seattle 37-28 * Chicago committed 22 turnovers, allowing 30 points off them. The Sky meanwhile forced 13 turnovers by the Storm and scored 16 points * 38.0% (30 of 79) of the Storm's points came off the Sky's turnovers * The Sky outscored the Storm 46-34 in the paint * The Sky recorded 13 offensive rebounds, notching 17 second chance points. Seattle had just eight offensive boards and six such points by comparison * Chicago shot 50.0% (6 of 12) on second chance tries

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Kamilla Cardoso pulled down six of the Sky's 11 rebounds in the first quarter * Ariel Atkins accounted for eight of the Sky's 19 points in the first quarter (four points, four points created from assists) * Atkins accounted for nine points of the Sky's 19 in the fourth quarter (three points, six points from assists) * Rachel Banham created six of the Sky's 19 points in the first quarter off three assists * Angel Reese scored eight of Chicago's 16 points in the third quarter

SEATTLE NOTES:

* Skylar Diggins accounted for nine of the Storm's 22 points in the first quarter (two points, seven points from assists) * Diggins accounted for 12 of Seattle's 22 points in the second quarter (five points, seven points from assists) * Erica Wheeler accounted for nine of the Storm's 22 points in the second quarter (six points, three points from assists) * Ezi Magbegor scored six of the Storm's 13 points in the third quarter







