Sun Drop Home Contest against Lynx, 94-70

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT- Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (10-29) fell to the Minnesota Lynx (31-8), 94-70, at home at Mohegan Sun Arena. With the loss, Connecticut drops to 0-3 against Minnesota during the 2025 season. It marks the Lynx's first regular season sweep of the Sun since 2020 (0-2).

Tina Charles led Connecticut with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes played. With eight rebounds on the evening, Charles passed Jonquel Jones into third all-time in rebounding in Connecticut Sun franchise history. She now has 1,635 rebounds in a Sun uniform in her career.

Marina Mabrey added 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action. Sophomore forward Aaliyah Edwards rounded out the Sun's double-digit scorers with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench. Her 11 points mark a new season-high for Edwards with the Sun.

The Sun trailed the Lynx, 13-8, heading into the first media timeout of the game. Minnesota hit three triples in the first six minutes of the contest. Connecticut closed the first quarter on an 11-8 spurt to close the gap to two, 21-19, heading into the second. Marina Mabrey notched seven points and three rebounds to lead the Sun in the first quarter of action. 15 of the Lynx's 21 points came from beyond the arc in the first quarter, while the Sun notched 14 of their 19 points in the paint through ten minutes of play.

Minnesota began the second on a 13-4 run to take a 34-23 lead and force Connecticut into a timeout with 5:40 to play in the first half. The Lynx went on to outscore the Sun, 21-10, in the second quarter to take a 13-point advantage into the locker room, 42-29. Marina Mabrey led Connecticut with nine points, four rebounds and one assist, while Tina Charles added eight points, five rebounds and one assist through two quarters of play. The Lynx shot 46.7% (7/15), while the Sun went just 14.3% (1/7) from three in the first half. Connecticut outrebounded Minnesota, 25-15, in the first half, including grabbing 11 offensive boards.

Connecticut let up a 15-8 Minnesota run to begin the second half, forcing them into a timeout with 5:07 to play in the third, trailing 57-37. The Sun went on a 12-4 run to cut the Lynx's lead back to 13, 61-48, with 1:56 to go in the quarter. Migna Touré nailed two triples on that stretch for Connecticut. A 6-5 close to the third by the Sun cut the deficit to 12, 66-54, heading into the fourth. The Sun won the third quarter by one, 25-24. Both teams began the fourth quarter scoring nine points with the Lynx taking a 75-63 lead with 5:39 to play in the game. Minnesota gained separation from Connecticut in the closing minutes, outscoring the Sun, 28-16, in the final quarter to secure the 94-70 win.

Five players finished in double digits for the Lynx, led by former Sun guard DiJonai Carrington who notched 18 points, one rebound, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes of action off the bench for Minnesota. Alanna Smith added 18 points, while Napheesa Collier contributed 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Notes:

* The Sun grabbed a season-high 18 offensive rebounds in the game. The last time Connecticut tallied 18+ offensive boards in a regular season game was August 4, 2022 against the Phoenix Mercury.

* Migna Touré tallied a career-high eight points, and one rebound in 14 minutes of action. She tied her career-high with two three-point field goals. * Connecticut finished with a season-low three steals. * The Sun shot 36.2% (25/69) while the Lynx shot 51.5% (34/66). Minnesota went 53.6% (15/28) from three-point range, while Connecticut went just 31.2% (5/16) from beyond the arc. * Tonight marked Aneesah Morrow's tenth outing of the season with 10+ rebounds, as she notched 11 rebounds, along with six points in the game. She has finished with 11+ rebounds in each of the Sun's last three games.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.